The Osceola Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle to aid in the investigation of a trailer home fire March 9 that claimed the life of an unnamed male.
From the police department’s press release: “On Wednesday, March 9, 2002 at approximately 5:22 p.m., the Osceola Fire Department was dispatched to a trailer home fire in the 200 block of Seminole Avenue. Osceola Police also responded. After the fire was extinguished, a deceased male was located inside that home.
“We are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in this investigation.
“That vehicle is a blue 2001 Ford Escape with MN Plate # 324-UHG.
“This incident is being investigated by the Osceola Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiners Office. Please contact the Osceola Police Department, via Polk County Dispatch – (715) 485-8300, if you have any information.
“Ron Pedrys – Police Chief
“Osceola Police Department”
