They say many hands make light work. Members of Amery High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) have been keeping their hands busy partnering with the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences to support Ryan's Case for Smiles, and they are hoping you can lend a hand as well.
Ryan’s Case for Smiles is one the few volunteer organizations solely dedicated to helping kids feel better to heal better. While other great organizations focus on research and finding a cure, Ryan’s Case for Smiles works to improve the quality of life of children and their families as they undergo treatment. Ryan's Case for Smiles gives children colorful pillowcases with the goal of boosting the child's emotional state.
A hospital stay can be a terrifying experience for a child – especially those with cancer and other life-changing illnesses. Recent research indicates 20% of children who are hospitalized with cancer and 30% of their mothers suffer full symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These rates are comparable to that experienced by U.S. War Veterans serving since the Vietnam War. The good news is trauma can be minimized and outcomes improved through experiences that reduce stress.
Ryan’s Case for Smiles (formerly ConKerr Cancer) was founded in 2007 to bring comfort and support to young patients and their families in hospitals around the globe. We started with a simple goal: to create and distribute whimsical pillowcases that give children an emotional boost and remind them that they are not defined by their illness. Today, the program has expanded to include the children’s entire families, so they can better navigate and cope with a very difficult experience and avoid long term emotional trauma.
This is just one of many projects to help others that get tackled by the FCCLA group. FCCLA Advisor and Family and Consumer Education teacher Emily Larson explained service-learning is a method of teaching and learning that combines academic work with service to the community. In a Wisconsin survey, high school students who participated in service-learning showed improvement in academics, improvement of students’ self-esteem, higher attendance rates, decreased behavioral issues and felt learning was more relevant with service learning than other classroom teaching methods. Service learning is not only suitable for high school students but also college students. Dorfman, Matthews, Wu (2015) established that college students who have completed service learning are more likely to get hired, receive higher pay, and obtain their first pay increase faster than individuals who have not participated in service-learning.
“Service-learning has been a passion of mine since I started teaching and has continued through the years. Some of our favorite projects include cooking for our Amery Veterans, remodeling the homeless shelter rooms, cooking for the Ronald McDonald House, writing a grant to purchase a little library which students continue to restock, make soup for empty bowls and so many more wonderful projects. Some of these projects can take an enormous amount of time, but some can be incorporated into your classroom. Last week, students made chocolate chip cookies and doubled the batch to share with our local fire department. With the increased
COVID cases, my students and I find new ways to tie the curriculum to hands-on service-learning projects,” said Larson.
She said you can start small, and do not be afraid to give students leadership roles and let them shine.
Amery FCCLA officer Addison Thayer said, “I have enjoyed helping make pillowcases for Ryans Cases for Smiles because it's a really great way to help others that may need something extra to remind them they are surrounded by a community that cares. It's also a great way to work with our community here in Amery, through FCCLA, churches in the area, and many others we are able to come together donating fabric, time, and resources to help others. So, to anyone who wants to help support a great project in the community anything from fabric to already sewn pillowcases is a great help.”
Former FCCLA President and Amery community member Mykaela Thompson said, “I have enjoyed this project because it has given me a chance to reconnect with the Amery High School after being away for a few years. When I was a student there, I learned a lot about the importance of service both on a small and large scale. Oftentimes, our high school students have large scale service ideas, but they need help from the Amery community to execute those ideas successfully. As a student, I noticed that our community was always willing to step up and help when we asked them to. That sense of community and service is one of the reasons why I moved back to Amery. I have really enjoyed being able to support the FCCLA Students and their advisor, Emily Larson with this project. It has been a great way to use my creative skills to serve others.”
In Wisconsin pillow cases are distributed to:
•American Family Children’s Hospital
•Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee
•Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Neenah
•Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center
•Saint Vincent Hospital – Green Bay
How can you help? You can help the Amery FCCLA by donating 100% cotton fabric, scent-free laundry detergent, gallon Ziploc baggies (donations can be dropped off at the Amery High School, Chet Johnson Drug, or Dick's Fresh Market) or by giving financially (Check donations can be made payable to the School District of Amery and mailed to 555 Minneapolis Avenue, Amery WI 54001).
The group is also looking for volunteers to write letters and cards to children and to donate time to sew pillow cases. Larson and Thompson can share the “Hot Dog” approach to sewing a pillowcase and you are encouraged to use fun; colorful novelty prints on 100 percent cotton fabric. Please do not use fabric with glitter.
If you have questions, feel free to contact Emily Larson, Amery FCCLA Advisor at larsone@amerysd.k12.wi.us or contact Mykaela Thompson, atmotto@gustavus.edu or 715-554-0040
