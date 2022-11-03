Kenny Chesney’s song, “Boys of Fall” is one of the more iconic tunes of the fall football season. In his song, he sings about “talking trash” and “slinging mud and dirt and grass” both actions that the typical football fan wouldn’t associate with girls. However, Amery High School students Ashley Benysek and Charlee Schroeder would beg to differ.
AHS students, senior, Ashley Benysek and junior, Charlee Schroeder have wrapped up their first year as a member of the Amery football program. A year that produced many memories for the Warriors also helped break barriers. Benysek and Schroeder are two of the over 3,000 girls who participated in high school football this fall (Statista, 2022). This has become a trend over the previous decade as the push for representation of girls and women in athletics becomes ever more popular.
This was the first year of football for both Benysek and Schroeder. Schroeder, a junior, played in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the junior-varsity team. Benysek, a star on the girls’ soccer team, decided to offer her services as a kicking specialist for the Warriors following a close loss early in the season. When approaching the coaches to kick, Benysek said, “I was definitely nervous because I wasn’t sure how they’d feel about a girl on the team, but then I knew Charlee was on the team and that boosted my confidence.” The senior approach the coaches following a one-point loss to Grantsburg to open the season knowing that her kicking skills “might be able to make a difference.”
When asked about their experience this year, the two exclaim with how much fun they have had this past season. “I was definitely nervous and didn’t know what to expect and wasn’t sure how guys would feel about me being on the team, but the first day, everyone was cheering me on, and everyone was very cool about it,” said the senior kicker. Schroeder added on sayin, “It’s definitely fun being a part of ‘the boys’ and laughing with you and they treat you just like anyone else.” Both Benysek and Schroeder also praised the inclusivity from the coaches and teammates, “We don’t feel like outsiders at all” said Schroeder.
Not only have the two made notice by participating in football, but they have been impactful. Benysek was a key part of a historic comeback victory against the Somerset Spartans, a comeback in which the Warriors erased a 32-point deficit in the 2nd half. In that game, Benysek was 6/6 in PAT, helping the Warriors secure a 62-58 victory. Schroeder on the other hand, played for the JV team and secured her season-long goal of making a tackle, a goal she was quite proud to achieve! “Going into it [the season] I really wanted to make a difference and be consistent to gain more respect of her teammates,” said Benysek. Schroeder stated, “For me, I knew I wasn’t going to make varsity in my first year of playing football, but I wanted to make a tackle. When I made a tackle, I was just so happy.” She continued by saying, “It was just so exciting being able to do something that, as a woman, you’re told you can’t do.”
While the trend of girls playing high school football is still a small percentage, the percentage is certainly growing by the year. To those who still are skeptical of girls in high school football, Benysek stated, “If you work hard enough, you can prove them wrong. People shouldn’t assume that just because you’re a girl you’re not going to suck [at football]. That is part of the reason why I joined, I wanted to inspire other people.” As Schroeder reflected upon the growth of girls and women in football, the junior said, “It’s nice that people aren’t being afraid of what society is thinking and society is kind of getting better at it.”
As the two reflect upon their season, stepping outside the status queue and making an impact were recurrent themes. As Benysek’s days on the football field are over and Schroeder prepares for another season next fall, their impact and mark may be felt throughout the Amery community and its inspiration for the next generation of girls on the gridiron.
