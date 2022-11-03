Kenny Chesney’s song, “Boys of Fall” is one of the more iconic tunes of the fall football season. In his song, he sings about “talking trash” and “slinging mud and dirt and grass” both actions that the typical football fan wouldn’t associate with girls. However, Amery High School students Ashley Benysek and Charlee Schroeder would beg to differ.

AHS students, senior, Ashley Benysek and junior, Charlee Schroeder have wrapped up their first year as a member of the Amery football program. A year that produced many memories for the Warriors also helped break barriers. Benysek and Schroeder are two of the over 3,000 girls who participated in high school football this fall (Statista, 2022). This has become a trend over the previous decade as the push for representation of girls and women in athletics becomes ever more popular.

