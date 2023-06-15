A piece of land sitting behind current pickleball courts could in the City of Amery could soon be up for grabs. If your someone who likes to play pickleball, this might be just the opportunity you have been dreaming of.
According to the agenda for an upcoming 1p.m. Planning Commission meeting the first item on the agenda is “Discussion of Possible Sale of City Property at 218 Laconie Ave.”
This property sits just North of South Twin Lake and directly behind the current pickle ball courts.
There is no explanation on the agenda concerning why the property might be for sale, so anyone interested in the matter should attend the Thursday, June 15, 2023 meeting at Amery City Hall.
The next item on the agenda is “Possible Acquisition of Land by the City.”
The property is listed on Polk County tax records as belonging to Anthony and Amy Letourneau.
The City of Amery was once listed as a former owner of the property. According to records, previous to the Letourneaus, the property was owned by Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity, but before Wild Rivers, the City of Amery was the listed owner.
Those two items are the only two items on the agenda for that day.
According to the city website, the Planning Commission may make reports and recommendations relating to the plan and development of the City to public officials and agencies, public utility companies, civic, educational, professional and other organization and citizens. It may recommend to the Common Council programs for public improvements.
Members listed as part of the commission are: Mayor Chad Leonard, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund, Council President Eric Elkin, Paul Isakson, Julie Riemenschneider, Paul Shafer and Linda Millermon.
