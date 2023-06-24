Current pickleball courts, which sit on Elm Street and Laconie Avenue could be a thing of the past, this news comes after Amery City Clerk Treasurer Ben Jansen called the Amery Free Press to say last week’s Planning Commission agenda actually listed an incorrect address and discussion planned for the meeting was in fact the pickleball courts themselves.
According to the agenda, “Discussion of Possible Sale of City Property at 218 Laconie Avenue,”
was listed for Thursday, June 15, 2023 meeting at Amery City Hall.
The next item on the agenda was “Possible Acquisition of Land by the City.”
Those two items were the only two items on the agenda for that day.
Jansen said there is no actually address for the pickleball courts, but it was going to be brought up to the Planning Commission that maybe the pickleball court land could be sold and the money made from that could be used to build new courts elsewhere in in the city.
Pickleball court users have been speaking to the Mayor, other city employees and the Arts, Parks and Recs committee about their desire for either repaired or new pickleball courts. It is unknown what the players think about this plan, it is unknown who came up with this idea, where the new courts would go and whether the sale of this land would cover the cost. What is also unknown is what the Planning Commission feels about this as the meeting was ultimately cancelled for last week.
According to the city website, the Planning Commission may make reports and recommendations relating to the plan and development of the City to public officials and agencies, public utility companies, civic, educational, professional and other organization and citizens. It may recommend to the Common Council programs for public improvements.
Members listed as part of the commission are: Mayor Chad Leonard, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund, Council President Eric Elkin, Paul Isakson, Julie Riemenschneider, Paul Shafer and Linda Millermon.
