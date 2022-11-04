When ringing up at the Amery Family Restaurant or the Z-Orchard, patrons may be surprised to find a collection of handcrafted wooden vehicles parked along the shelves. These trinkets owe their magic to Dave and Diane Viau of Grandpa’s Wooden Toys, a business that has been creating memories since 1978. On a sunny morning in his workshop, Dave unboxed the history of the trade.
Dave and Diane have been living in Clear Lake for 51 years and have crafted dozens of unique models of wooden toys. “They’re all original. Either I’ve created it, or my wife has created it.” Despite the business’ title, its craftmanship is owed equally to both Grandpa and Grandma. “My wife can run any one of these tools, but I get all the credit!”
Dave began his career as an automotive machinist before being sparked to pursue toymaking. “I was working in the cities. My sister-in-law sent me a little airplane in ’72 or ’73 for my son. I looked at it and said, ‘well, this is made out of a 2x4! That’s kind of cool. I’d like to do that.’ So, I got a few simple tools, and made a few of those airplanes. And then people started saying ‘oh, would you make me one?’ It just started expanding. I quit the machine shop business and went in to do this full-time.”
As the business continued to expand, so did their opportunities. “We’ve been selling them since ’78. We went to trade shows, where we sold to businesses.” Eventually, the couple changed their focus to craft shows. “We did tons of craft shows in the 80’s. People there who made toys were Keystoning them—in the trade, that’s what they call doubling the price. So, we did that, and we didn’t sell toys worth a darn. So, we said ‘Wait a minute! We were happy with
the money we made when we were selling them wholesale. How about we sell them wholesale at the craft stores?’ Bingo.”
Dave and Diane have kept their prices consistent, regardless of the inflating market. “We keep our prices the same because this is not our living. We want people to say ‘oh man, that’s a good deal.’ We have a tax number and we do pay taxes on all the toys we sell. We’re not losing money, but we’re not ripping people off. The most rewarding thing is the people who call and say they got a really good buy.” Since retiring, one of the main deposits of the business’ returns is Christmas presents for grandkids.
In addition to low prices, Dave and Diane strive to provide the best possible quality of toys. “They have no sharp edges, no nails, and no screws.” The couple’s primary concern is making sure that kids are eager to play with the toys, and their parents/grandparents are happy to buy them. “A lot of grandparents buy them to have at their house. It’s the first thing [grandkids] will do—they’ll run to the toybox to play with them, and it makes you feel good.”
Grandpa’s Wooden Toys has been a companion of the Amery Family Restaurant for about three years. “A group of us from Reeve church have breakfast there every Tuesday morning. Chili [co-owner] asked me if I would like to put my toys in at Christmas time. After Christmas, Chili said people really like them, so I said ‘okay, I’ll leave ‘em.’ Then Mrs. Ilazi [co-owner] called and said, ‘If you put prices on the bottom, we’ll sell them for you.’ So I said ‘okay.’ They sell a couple thousand dollars of toys a year there.”
The business is no stranger to misfit toys. “We’ve made some duds. I used to make a dump truck. It was a pain in the butt to make, but I absolutely loved it. It was $15, and I couldn’t give it away. No one wanted it, and that was the end of it. We also don’t make the single-wing plane anymore. It wasn’t sturdy enough—kind of a pain to make, also.” It has been a while since
the business introduced a new toy—through trial and error, they have found a handful of consistent sellers.
This potential for experimentation and problem-solving in the workshop is unique to toymaking. “It’s such a contrast from being a machinist. If I’m sanding a toy’s wheel and I slip up, I could throw it away and grab another one. You can’t always do that when you’ve got somebody else’s [equipment].”
To Dave, one of the biggest perks of self-employment is the schedule. “We come out, we may work two hours, we may work all day, or we may not come out at all. If things are flowing, we go. But if we run into a jam, or things aren’t working right, we’re done. We’re retired!”
Dave is preparing to wrap up the toymaking season. “Believe it or not, we don’t sell toys at Christmas time. We’re [almost] done for the year. First of next year, we’ll start again. I do a lot of hunting—I load all my own shells. That’s why I want to get done with this.”
The couple still loves the craft and has no plans of stopping any time soon. “I imagine there will come a time when we get tired of this, but right now we’re doing it when we want to do it.” Dave and Dianne’s handcrafted passion engraves a unique sliver of nostalgic entertainment into Amery’s businesses, homes, and toyboxes. Hopefully, Grandpa’s Wooden Toys will continue to carve pleasant memories into our community.
