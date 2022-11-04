When ringing up at the Amery Family Restaurant or the Z-Orchard, patrons may be surprised to find a collection of handcrafted wooden vehicles parked along the shelves. These trinkets owe their magic to Dave and Diane Viau of Grandpa’s Wooden Toys, a business that has been creating memories since 1978. On a sunny morning in his workshop, Dave unboxed the history of the trade.

Dave and Diane have been living in Clear Lake for 51 years and have crafted dozens of unique models of wooden toys. “They’re all original. Either I’ve created it, or my wife has created it.” Despite the business’ title, its craftmanship is owed equally to both Grandpa and Grandma. “My wife can run any one of these tools, but I get all the credit!”

