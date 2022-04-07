Paula Johnson has been announced as the person who will take the reins as the head of Lien Elementary as long-standing principal Cheryl Meyer heads into retirement.
Johnson is currently a Special Education teacher for the district.
Recently announced as joining Meyer in retirement after many years with the School District of Amery are Paraeducator Kaye Swanson and High School English Teacher Lisa Ruehlow.
Other offered new employee/athletic contracts offered by the School District of Amery include the Varsity Boys Tennis Coaching position to Levi Busse, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher 2022/23 to Stephanie Crawford, Special Education 2022/23 to Amber Glaser, JV Boys Tennis Coaching position to Kevin Olson, and Custodian positions to William Wishard and Dominic Williquett.
A resignation has been approved for Custodian Jeff Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.