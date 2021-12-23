You could call it a family reunion of sorts; a yearly gathering where people come together to reminisce and catch up. Sure, most family reunions usually do not involve ice time, in fact they are more commonly held in local parks during the hottest months of the year. But, when you join back up with your hockey family, hitting the ice to raise money for a great cause is a bonus to the event.
In 1993, the Amery Hockey Association established the John Legut Memorial Cup Alumni Game and the Legut Memorial Scholarship Fund. Legut was a member of the Hockey Association's Board of Directors at the time of his death. He was active in his church and community and had an incredible "can do" philosophy that inspired many who were fortunate enough to be associated with him. Proceeds from the annual game are used to provide a scholarship to a graduating senior from the Amery Youth Hockey Association (AYHA).
In 2020 with the blessing and at the request of John's daughter Andrea, the AYHA Board of Directors formed a committee to oversee the game and scholarship. It was renamed the Amery Youth Hockey Association Memorial Game and Scholarship and the First Annual AYHA Memorial Game is scheduled for Sunday December 26th, 2021.
The committee has been working tirelessly to plan an event that will bring all hockey lovers together while raising money that has meant so much to the athletes who have been awarded the scholarship over the years.
Brian Eggen was the second ever recipient of the scholarship in 1995. “I guess the biggest thing about that time period for me, was that everything revolved around hockey in my life. Growing up, it was the constant in my life. Friend groups would change, family would go through emotional times, I found struggle with school and working to save up for college and a car. When I found out about the Legut scholarship, and the idea of being awarded it, I became less afraid of what the next step was going to be for me. I didn’t know then why I was moved to go on to college, I mainly just wanted to get out into the world and be on my own. Being gifted the Legut Memorial Scholarship gave me peace of mind at a time when I had no idea what was coming next,” shared Eggen.
It is a real testament to the Amery Hockey program that year after year alumni are excited to come back and strap on the skates with each other one more time. Alumni player Ryan Humpal said, “The Alumni game is a fun day to get back on the ice with former teammates and players that I have coached over the years. It is fun to see many generations of the Amery Hockey community come together for one day.”
This year all hockey alumni are invited to play in the game and an over 35 "Legends" period has been added. Before the puck drops in the Barn at 4p.m., they will open the doors at 2p.m. for a pre-game tailgate including, beer, brats, BBQ Pork Sandwiches and other goodies to gather with friends and family.
If you have questions or would like to sign up to play, email ayhamemorialhockeygame@gmail.com
