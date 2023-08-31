Area parks are about to be safer, more appealing to the eye and eventually may offer more activities to residents and visitors alike thanks to the efforts of the Parks and Recs volunteer committee.
The group has met and gone through each park in town and brought forward concerns to the City Council. From there, a list has been shared with the City Maintenance Department.
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund shared on behalf of Director of Public Works Jeff Mahoney, the following has been tackled at Amery parks after the Parks and Recs committee looked at the areas:
Missing bolts replaced on playground equipment at North Park
Inspection of other playground equipment at North Park
Cracks filled on basketball court at North Park
Bid to upgrade electric at North Park
Pavers cleaned and replacement planned for Bobber Park
Board replaced on Pier at Bobber Park
DNR came for Dam inspection and gates locked across dam
Soo Line Park clean up, including rafters
North Twin Dock looked at and bid considered for budget time
North Twin trash can added
South Twin lifeguard station and raft removed
South Twin signage will be ordered
Pickleball Court has been crack filled
Schumacher Park flowers will be considered in budget
Cabin Watch was contacted for cameras on new bath houses
The Parks and Rec committee continues to discuss various ideas that will keep Amery looking nice but also feel it is important to tackle concerns of those who feel there needs to be more activities at local parks. This could be a variety of things including: a splash pad, added sporting equipment, more playground equipment, etc.
The team of volunteers is working hard to figure out funding and the space needed for all of the wants and needs of residents. In the meantime, their tours of town have seen results and moving forward may really see local parks coming alive.
