A different phase of life is on the horizon for Frosty and Kay Hermann-retirement. The owners of the popular Outside-In gift shop have sold their building at 100 Keller Avenue North and a new downtown business will reside in the space.
February 27th 1961, Forrest “Frosty” Hermann and his wife Kay pulled into Amery and ever since, they have been strong supporters of the community. The couple who grew up in the same small Iowa town of Charles City, were married in 1959 and decided to call Amery home after Frosty served time in the United States Air Force.
A job at Fabri-Tech brought the Hermanns to town, where they settled and raised two sons. For a period of time Frosty worked as a shipping agent for the company, moving materials from Amery over to Hong Kong. Eventually Frosty studied and obtained his real estate license. He worked in the area doing residential real estate for 15 years and later went into commercial real estate in the Twin Cities.
Over the years, Kay worked for a variety of dentists and florists.
In 1977 the Hermanns opened a gift shop in what used to be a grocery store. The building has been recognized by the Amery Historical Society as the Miller House. The Hermann’s named their shop “Outside-In” which has since remained a staple of the face of Amery’s main street. When Frosty retired in 2003 they built their current building in the same spot they had been selling gifts at in previous years. Frosty went to work for his wife at her popular store, and the corner location continued to bring in a variety of shoppers. Frosty is very proud of his wife. He said, “She has built up one heck of a business and is known all around. She does a good job of keeping things comfortable and clean. She does not have standard displays; she does unique things to help someone visualize how something might look in their own house.” Kay shared that she tries to stock things for senior citizens, so they do not have to drive to the Twin Cities to shop. “I carry the products that I do so that people can shop locally,” Kay said. Frosty shared that he leaves all of the product line choosing up to Kay. He confessed that in the early days he insisted on two different product lines that both tanked. He said that Kay knows what sells and what doesn’t.
While running a busy store in Amery, at one time Kay also worked at Seasonal Concepts on the weekends at the Mall of America. Eventually, she opened up two other Outside-In gift shops.
They have missed having what was once a very active main street in Amery but have also enjoyed being here as it is the best of both worlds. Frosty said, “To the south of us is a farming community, and to the north is a vacationing community. We are right on the edge of both.”
The Hermanns love Amery and they have done a lot of donating to help local organizations. Frosty said, “When I first moved here, I went fishing everyday. I came from Iowa where there wasn’t much for fishing, but up here there were spots to fish everywhere. Next I took up golf.”
They have taken pride in keeping the front of their building looking spectacular. Interesting window displays, benches and plants.
They will always consider Amery home. They think it is neat that their boys are still friends with the people they grew up with here. Kay said, “I feel like every kid that grew up in this town loves to come back. I think that really says something about a town.”
As far as the plans the new owners have for the building, the Hermanns said, “We have sold the building to a new retail company, their plan is their story to tell.” Frosty and Kay are thrilled for the new owners to start their own story in Amery the way they did so many years ago.
