Current Amery Board of Education member Erin Hosking’s name will not be on the April ballot. The two names that will appear are Steve Osero and Dell Stone; both received enough votes in the February 21, 2023 Primary election to move on.

Osero grabbed the highest number of votes with 750 votes. Stone followed with 570 and incumbent Hosking received 276.

