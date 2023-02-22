Current Amery Board of Education member Erin Hosking’s name will not be on the April ballot. The two names that will appear are Steve Osero and Dell Stone; both received enough votes in the February 21, 2023 Primary election to move on.
Osero grabbed the highest number of votes with 750 votes. Stone followed with 570 and incumbent Hosking received 276.
In January Osero shared with the Amery Free Press, “I was asked to list two concerns and how I would address them. That’s a big question and one that is difficult to answer in so few words. With that, details will be lacking but I will do my best to share with you the concerns I have.
My first concern is with declining enrollment. There is no simple solution to this one. In fact, I’m positive the solutions do not lay solely with the Amery School District, but rather through partnerships with other organizations in our community. That means thinking outside the box, long-range planning for the future of our district, and building relationships between our district, students, staff, and community. The health and offerings of this district are an important piece in fostering growth and investment in our community.’
“My second concern is with the growing number of students with barriers to success. We need to identify those barriers and work to understand why the numbers of students in these categories are increasing. Next, we need to identify solutions that have been successful and implement the plans that best support these students to get them pointed towards a brighter future. This is not to suggest that research and planning isn’t already happening, but I believe this is an important piece and one that I would love to help with if called upon.
The two candidates will be given an option to further share their thoughts in an upcoming edition of the Amery Free Press.”
When speaking about his reasonings for running for School Board, Stone told the Amery Free Press in January, “I feel the prominent issues facing the district are Budget Transparency and Education Quality/ Parental Rights.’
“We need to restore trust and accountability within our community. Our school will be facing many more financial needs during the life of the current referendum(s), budget transparency is important, and I believe it’s our responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer funds.
I feel Education Quality and Parental Rights go hand in hand.’
“High-quality education should be the goal of everyone involved in public education. I think we should re-embrace proven teaching and curriculum strategies that enhance our children's education. I vow to honor parental rights and respect their religious freedoms. I will address controversial and extremely vulgar materials at our schools and will listen to our community rather than capitulating to progressive ideologies and special interest groups. I offer strong, compassionate, and dedicated leadership and promise to listen to parents and citizens for guidance.’
“I feel strongly that parents, teachers, and most importantly students need someone they can trust; someone who has no relatives employed by the district and is not affiliated with any groups actively influencing or benefitting by their association with the school, or companies hired to work on our buildings and grounds. I have no conflicts only a commitment to improving and strengthening the foundations of education.”
Wisconsin State Supreme Court
Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewizc are moving on after the Primary election featuring four names on the ballot. The two received more votes than Jennifer Dorow and Everett Mitchell.
The retirement of Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has led to the most expensive race in state history.
The Primary race saw Waukesha County Court Judge Dorow, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Kelly, Dane County Court Judge Mitchell and Milwaukee County Court Judge Protasiewicz vying for the April ballot.
Technically, the race is non-partisan, although Democrats and Republicans have chosen their candidates.
The conservative side sees former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. Appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, Kelly lost his bid to keep the seat in the April 2020 election to then-Judge Jill Karofsky by a margin of 10.5% .
Kelly is only the second state Supreme Court incumbent in Wisconsin's history to lose re-election. He is also the first former member of the court to run again after taking a break. As a former justice, Kelly is the only candidate with an actual track record to show how he would rule from the bench. Kelly consistently joined the most conservative members of the court on rulings.
Liberals are backing Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell.
On her campaign website, Protasiewicz describes herself in terms of her judicial record:, "Community leader, a veteran prosecutor, and a lifelong advocate for victims of crime. In nearly a decade as circuit court judge, she has earned the respect of the community, developing a reputation for being fair and impartial."
