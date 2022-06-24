Although Amery’s Main Street/Keller Avenue/Highway 46 is up and at ‘em this year and the headaches of last year’s road updates were left in the dust, there are many other area road projects that may cause drivers to reconsider their travel routes.
Area road projects include:
Polk County
Highway: US 63
Location: County J southwest of the village of Clayton to US 8 in Turtle Lake
Schedule: May 31 to July
Cost: $3.94 million
Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement, relaying it and placing new asphalt over it and rehabilitating or replacing culverts.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Barron County
Highway: US 8
Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron
Schedule: April 25 to late July
Cost: $5.39 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt surface on US 8 and replacing it with new asphalt, paving wider shoulders and adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips, installing new storm sewer in Poskin, cleaning and lining culverts, adjusting guardrail and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: US 53 northbound
Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron
Schedule: April 4 to October
Cost: $11.55 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Drive, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.
Traffic impacts:
A single lane of northbound US 53 will be closed for the duration of the project.
During structure rehab work, the approximate limits of the lane closures are from County M to Carlson School Road, just south of County A to Knapp Street and just south of 20th Street to US 8.
There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction from County M to US 8.
The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph.
Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures including Carlson School Road, County AA, County A, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8.
Single-lane closures on County I at the US 53 overpass might be used during working hours.
The northbound US 53 on-ramp from US 8 is closed.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: Hay River Flowage, Cumberland
Schedule: March 28 to August
Cost: $1.24 million
Description: Replacing a culvert with a bridge, bridge approaches and guardrail.
Traffic impacts:
WIS 48 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.
There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction in the work zone.
The speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 25 mph.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
Westbound I-94 lane closures
9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson
Schedule: May 2 to late August, all but the polymer overlay; that must be done by Sept. 16
Cost: $1.25 million
Description: Replacing the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.
Traffic impacts:
Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.
The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road is closed.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, on average, over 700 fatalities occur in work zones each year. Commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle drivers both need to be particularly careful while traveling through work zones. Trucks and buses have limited maneuverability and large blind spots, both of which make operating in these areas more challenging for them. In fact, large trucks are disproportionately involved in work zone crashes.
Before setting out on the road, research your route. When possible, avoid work zones and use any detours that are available.
You should always keep your eyes on the road, but this is exceptionally important in work zones. Be aware of all signage throughout work zones that can indicate reduced speeds, lane changes and other important information. Avoid distractions such as your cellphone, eating, drinking, the radio, GPS and conversing with other passengers.
Lane closures, traffic pattern shifts and reduced speeds are common in work zones. Make sure to slow down when entering a work zone and keep an eye out for road workers.
When approaching lane closures, move into the open lane as soon as possible. Be sure to pay close attention to vehicles around you that could be in your blind spot.
Rear-end crashes are extremely common in work zones – maintain extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.