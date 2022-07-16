Each year two open enrollment periods allow parents to make the choice to send their children to school districts outside of where they reside.
One open enrollment runs from February to March and the other runs throughout the other months.
The initial period (February-March) saw 13 Pre-K students open enroll into Amery. Of these 13, five are coming from Clear Lake, two from St. Croix Falls and one from each of the following: New Richmond, Clayton, Unity, Turtle Lake, Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola.
The initial period also saw one Kindergarten open enrollment into Amery from Osceola, one third grade from New Richmond, one fifth grade from Clear Lake, one sixth grade from Unity, one eighth grade from Unity, one ninth grade from Clear Lake and two eleventh grade from Clayton.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “There are a lot more open enrollments that happen outside of the traditional window. Over the summer there are quite a few.”
He said four of the 13 Pre-K students open enrolling into the district are currently enrolled in Clubhouse.
“By that percentage, if four of every 13 kids when we expand our operation in childcare, lets say by 25 kids, that could be six, eight, perhaps 10 kids (open enrolling into Amery), which is a good thing financially for the district and academically for the district,” said Doerfler.
He said some open enrollment is out of workplace convenience, but Doerfler believes Amery is a good place to send your kids to school and based off of open enrollment numbers, others who live outside of the district feel the same way.
Action Items
In action items at the June meeting of Amery’s Board of Education, included the approval of a technology purchase in the amount of $170,147.11, the order of a school bus (2024 Blue Bird All American with front and rear air suspension) in the amount of $137,695, renewal of WIAA membership, renewal of student accident insurance and an insurance policy through Leadholm Insurance. Also approved was an update to the Certified Staff Compensation and Benefits Guide and staff contracts.
Donations
Thank-you’s were given to Danielle Anderson, Amy Danielson, Anna Ellefson, Jenny Hatch, Erin Hosking, Tasha Swint and Melsissa Vierkandt by staff for their donation of Girl Scout Cookies.
A special thank-you was given to Tasha Swint who donated Girl Scout Cookies to High School staff members and bus drivers in memory of her Girl Scout daughter, Sierra Osborne.
Thanks was given to Indianhead Glass for the donation of a shower door to Construction Academy Home #4 and Growing Wishes Greenhouse & Garden for purchasing a vibraphone for the music department.
Personnel
Personnel action taken saw contracts offered to Holly Andres as a Fifth Grade Teacher, Jodie Boucher as a AIM Teacher, Nathan Cunningham as a High School Math Teacher, Andrew Eggert as a Grounds/Transportation/Vehicle Maintenance, Mackenzie Goodreau as a Speech Language Pathologist, Megan Jensen as an Intermediate School Paraeducator, Isaac Karpenske as Middle School Football Assistant Coach and Leah Maxon as Clubhouse Lead Teacher.
Reassignments approved see Heidi Bloomer from Special Education Paraeducator to Middle School Custodian, Brenda Croes from Fifth Grade Teacher to Sixth Grade Math Teacher, Chelsea Driscoll from Clubhouse Lead Teacher to Special Education Paraeducator and Peggy Lundgren from Custodian to Clubhouse Assistant Teacher.
The retirement of AIM Teacher Susan Bielmeier was approved as was the resignation of Brock Luehman as JV/C Team Football Coach.
