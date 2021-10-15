Deer in the road led to a car rollover and two vehicle crash, causing one death Friday morning.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, Friday October 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on County Road F near 50th avenue in the Town of Black Brook.
Upon arrival of Law Enforcement and First Responder units, it was found that a gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling North bound on County Road F, just north of 50th Ave. The Jeep struck two deer. As the vehicle veered, the driver lost control and eventually overturned. The vehicle continued to roll over several times as it continued to the north.
At that time, a 1982 Mazda Rx7 was traveling south bound, approaching the Jeep. The Jeep continued to roll over and entered the south bound travel lane, eventually striking and rolling over the top of the Mazda. The vehicles continued a short distance in their initial travel direction before coming to rest on the road way.
The driver of Jeep sustained severe injuries and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Mazda was transported by ground ambulance to the Amery Regional Medical Center and then transferred by air ambulance to Regions Hospital.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at this crash scene by the Amery Police Department, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, North air ambulance, Amery Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This matter is under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the victim will be released at a later time.
