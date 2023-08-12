Emma-WEB.jpg

The Amery Public Library is home to amazing programs and activities dedicated to the youth of our community from storytime to trivia nights and so much more. Each amazing activity is organized by the library’s Youth Services Librarian and recently the public library has welcomed Emma Novak into the position.

Novak had grown up in Amery and loved working in the library as a teenager. Her favorite book is “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchet. She graduated from Amery High School in 2019, with a plan to study Japanese at St. Olaf College and even move to Japan to teach English. Later, she transferred to UW River Falls and graduated this spring with a Bachelors in Spanish and had tossed around ideas of going into translating or interpreting. While at River Falls, she had worked at the textbooks services library which helped her realize where she wanted to work. “I always just wanted to be surrounded by books, so I knew that I would be happier working at a library,” Novak discusses. She is still excited to incorporate her knowledge of Spanish and Japanese into the position. She plans to add more Spanish and bilingual books to the library’s collection and update the Manga section as well. 

