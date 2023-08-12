The Amery Public Library is home to amazing programs and activities dedicated to the youth of our community from storytime to trivia nights and so much more. Each amazing activity is organized by the library’s Youth Services Librarian and recently the public library has welcomed Emma Novak into the position.
Novak had grown up in Amery and loved working in the library as a teenager. Her favorite book is “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchet. She graduated from Amery High School in 2019, with a plan to study Japanese at St. Olaf College and even move to Japan to teach English. Later, she transferred to UW River Falls and graduated this spring with a Bachelors in Spanish and had tossed around ideas of going into translating or interpreting. While at River Falls, she had worked at the textbooks services library which helped her realize where she wanted to work. “I always just wanted to be surrounded by books, so I knew that I would be happier working at a library,” Novak discusses. She is still excited to incorporate her knowledge of Spanish and Japanese into the position. She plans to add more Spanish and bilingual books to the library’s collection and update the Manga section as well.
As the Youth Services Librarian, Novak will be in charge of putting on youth programs, inviting people to speak and perform, and ordering new titles for readers ages 0-18 including picture books, young adult books, and DVDs. She had been informed of the position by a librarian in Roberts who had known that she was looking for a library position. At the time, Novak was working at the bookstore Half Price Books, and says that she had been looking for an opportunity to come back to Amery. “This is kind of my dream,” Novak says, “I love this library, I always have.” She says that she is excited to see new faces and become familiar with other families and members of the community, along with planning events and visits with the Amery schools. Novak has been working in the library for only a few weeks, yet she already has many ideas of what she wants to bring to the public library community. Wednesday morning storytimes are a large part of the public library’s youth services that Novak will be taking over. She has been looking into getting storytime kits with special crafts and activities to match the theme of each story to make the program more efficient and enhance the experience for the children.
If there is enough interest, Novak would like to revive the Teen Advisory Board that she was once a part of and enjoyed participating in. The Teen Advisory Board would assist in updating the teen area of the library with feedback to the librarians regarding new books, furniture, and programs or activities.
Novak is eager to return to her hometown and establish a beautiful area in the youth department. She shared many of her favorite aspects of this job such as the natural light that the new building provides and becoming more involved in the community. She is interested in feedback from the public and wants everyone to know that her door is always open whether you have book requests, activity ideas, or just want to talk! Novak’s passion and enthusiasm for the library and its community has and will continue to create a fun and welcoming environment for every youth reader who visits.
