Smile, little black bear, you are on Candid Camera! O.K. actually Zimmerman Camera. Kristoffer Zimmerman was playing disc golf in North Park Thursday afternoon when out of nowhere, a rambunctious visitor came running through the park. It was a bear, right in the middle of the day.
“There was a woman pushing a stroller with a baby on the walking trail, so we yelled, ‘BEAR!’ She ran over by us and the bear came up the walking path where she was going with the baby,” said Zimmerman. Once he started recording on his cell phone, Zimmerman witnessed the bear crash into the tennis court fence and then frolic toward his group, who were watching from the basketball court. The young bear eventually made its way back to the woods.
After catching the scene on video, Zimmerman posted the recording to Facebook and eventually YouTube, where is has received thousands of views. You can watch the video at:
Following several recent black bear sightings across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) is reminding the public to take precautions to avoid potential conflicts this summer.
According to the WDNR, “Sightings usually increase in early summer when young bears strike out on their own for the first time. Bear breeding season also occurs in early summer resulting in many male bears wandering around in search of a mate.”
If a bear is near your home or cabin:
From a safe location, wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.
Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.
When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.
If you encounter a bear while in the woods, DO NOT RUN, stay calm and do not approach the bear.
Never approach any bear.
For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.
“Black bears are naturally cautious animals that normally avoid contact with people for their safety, but conflicts between people and bears can arise. Additionally, bears can quickly learn to associate humans with food when food sources are available,” said the WDNR.
If a bear finds food, such as bird feed or garbage near a home or cabin, it will likely return for more. Bear visits are more likely to stop when food is no longer available. Bears will periodically check sites where food was once available, so it may take several days to weeks after a food source has been removed for a bear to completely discontinue visiting food sites.
It is important to make sure these tasty food sources are hidden from bears at all times of the year, but it’s especially important in warmer months when bears are more active.
Follow these steps to avoid attracting black bears:
- Do not knowingly feed a bear.
- Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.
- Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.
- Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.
- Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.
- Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.
- Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.
- Keep grills and picnic tables clean.
