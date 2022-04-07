Keeping it Midwest, Amery High School Senior Eddie Simes has bounced from Minnesota to Wisconsin and will now head to North Dakota State University (NDSU) to wrestle as a Bison. He signed his letter of intent March 30, with his parents by his side and coaches, teachers and classmates cheering him on.
Simes moved to Amery from Litchfield, Minnesota last June. A job transfer for his father prompted the relocation. His father said the good school system and conversations with the Athletic Director, football and wrestling coaches solidified that Amery High School would be a good fit for Eddie both academically and athletically.
Early last summer Simes’ older brother was preparing to head off to wrestle at West Point. He and Eddie both met Amery wrestling coach Mike Kelly and began training with him. Kelly was instructed by their father, “No matter you do, do not let the two wrestle against each other at practice.” When Coach Kelly asked Mr. Simes, “Why not?” Their father replied, “Because I do not want them to carry on fighting it out at home tonight.”
Ironically, the Simes boys’ father, Ed, played college football with Coach Kelly’s older brother. Kelly said, “It shows just what a small world it is.”
Coach Kelly said he knows how hard it can be to move to a new school. “Eddie is someone people really like. He was easily able to become a part of the Amery community. I am sure some people at his old high school were hoping he would stay, but it turned out really great for Amery having him here.”
Simes played football as a Warrior last fall and then began his first season as an Amery wrestler.
He said things have been going really well in Amery. “Everyone here has been welcoming and nice,” he said.
Simes began wrestling in preschool. “It was a way to let out energy for my brother and I, then I ended up really liking it,” he said.
He began wrestling at the varsity level in Seventh grade. He was a State qualifier in Eighth grade and has been ever since. This year he placed Second at the Wisconsin State Individual tournament and a week later, won a key match, which helped the Warriors bring home the Team State Title.
Coach Kelly said, “Eddie has represented well and wrestled hard.”
Kelly encouraged Simes to stop and visit when he is home from NDSU and said he will always have a place to work out.
Amery High School Director of Athletics Jeff Fern said Simes is not only a commendable athlete, but a commendable student as well.
Fern said, “This is a really big deal, committing to a Division 1 college that is part of the Big 12 conference. He is a great kid and he has great parents.”
Simes’ parents Ed and Maria said they would like to thank everyone from Amery schools, the wrestling program and the City for welcoming them with open arms. “It has been absolutely amazing how friendly the people of Amery have been to us,” Ed said.
Simes is excited to compete for NDSU. He said he chose the school because of both the academic and athletic programs. He said the coaches there treat you like family and they will push for him to be not only a better athlete, but a better person. He is majoring in Finance.
Simes would like to thank his family and friends. He said he would also like to thank his coaches for, “Always making me tougher and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.