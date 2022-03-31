With a shortage of some cookies and an abundance of others, local girl scouts are learning how to think creatively and solve problems while bringing joy to area educators.
Amery Girl Scout troop leader Erin Hosking said, “This year there has been supply and demand issues with Girl Scout cookies, just like with everyone else.”
She said leaders were not expecting this and shared the council of which they are a part, Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valley, said they have a really great system when it works, but when there is a problem, it can be a quick turn-around.
A peanut butter shortage and some box shortages led to complications for the cookie season. “For a while you couldn’t get Peanut Butter Patties or Peanut Butter Sandwiches,” said Hosking. Once peanut butter became available, some cookies had to be placed in different packaging because of the box situation. Hosking said, “It has been interesting, but we just have to roll with it.”
Peanut Butter Patties are one of the area’s top sellers, along with Thin Mints, Caramel Delights and the new Adventureful cookie.
Emmy Babcock of troop 58061 said, “This year was fun because everyone loved the Adventurefuls but hard because we ran out of peanut butter cookies.”
Maya Anderson of troop 57676 shared in the frustration. “It was hard to sell cookies because we kept running out of cookies and not getting certain others.”
Troops have done well with swapping cookies with each other, in attempts to ensure cookie lovers get their fix.
Evie Danielson of troop 57870 said, “I like selling cookies because it is fun, and I like the smile on people’s faces when they buy them.”
Cookie sales officially end this Sunday, April 3. Troops are allowed after that day to sell any remaining cookies to friends and family.
Troop profits from cookies, which is usually .80 per box, assist is paying for patches and vests, as well as activities like swimming, horseback riding, bowling and camping.
The other amount of money made on the sale of a box of cookies, outside of the .80 cents, pays for the cookies, and the Girl Scout program as a whole, including camps and employees. Girl Scouts only charge an annual fee of $25 for memberships, so cookie sales really do fund a major part of the program.
A cookie that sold well last year, Toast-Yays, took a bit of a back seat this year when the new Adventureful cookie came out. Toast-Yays are marketed as a French toast-like cookie with a flavor that Hosking describes as being similar to the cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
In the past, cookie flavors that were not moving as fast, could be traded for popular flavors, but this year’s supply issues have put a stop to that option. “So, we have a lot of Toast-Yays,” said Hosking.
Inspired by another troop, local Girl Scouts came up with a plan for their abundance of Toast-Yays and they are asking for the community’s support in “TOASTing the teachers.”
Officially, people have until Sunday to donate $5.00 toward a box of Tast-Yays. Girl Scouts will deliver the cookies to the school with a note thanking teachers for their great work. “This is a fun way to thank the teachers and staff at school and helps our local Girl Scout troops,” Hosking said.
Joelle Hosking of troop 57870 said, “Our teachers teach us, so we should thank them by giving them cookies and we should thank other people at school too, because they all work together to make everyday a great day.”
Chloe Nelson from troop 58243 said, “My teacher Mrs. Otto deserves to be appreciated for being an awesome teacher. I would love to go horseback riding with the money our troop makes from cookie sales.”
Her sister Sophia agrees. She said she also hopes to go horseback riding and said she enjoys Girl Scouts because it allows her to meet new people.
Catie McElfresh from troop 57244 said she would like donations for teachers because they deserve it. She had so much fun at camp last year and is hopeful they raise enough money to attend again this year.
You can order through the virtual cookie booth. https://app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/virtual-booth-landing/24671220-dd47-ec11-9820-0050f27ba18f
You would select a pick-up time (either one) and select Toast Yay cookies, then pay through the site. You'll get an email saying you have paid and are set to pick up your cookies, but troops will deliver them to the school.
If you do not have a way to visit the virtual cookie booth, you can reach out to a local Girl Scout to make a purchase.
Elizabeth Spurrell said, “Selling cookies is great because we get money to use to help others and for our troop to do fun things together. It was harder this year because we couldn’t get more kinds of cookies, but we still had fun selling them. Teachers should get cookies because they do a lot for their classes and we should thank them. My teacher, Mrs. Wentz, always helps me and is the best teacher.”
