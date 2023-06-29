Just by donating new or gently used shoes, you could be changing lives in various ways. We have all heard the saying that speaks of trying “to walk a mile in someone’s shoes,” in a reference of having empathy. Maybe donating shoes is the answer to showing you care.
The Amery FFA is currently collecting new or gently used shoes as a fundraiser for their group. In the past, members of the FFA have sold fruit and tried
They were looking for a new idea when they learned about something that had worked well for another organization. A family member of one of the FFA members works with a group who collected shoes. Their group was then paid for the shoes by the weight of the shoes. The Amery FFA decided to give it a try and now they need the community’s help.
Members of the FFA are working tirelessly to gather new or gently used shoes that will be given to Micro-Enterprise, a company who believes, “With the right opportunity, a person’s life can change.”
This seems like a perfect fit, as Kallie Andersen and Darby Trent, two of the Amery FFA members leading the show drive believe FFA opportunities have changed their lives.
The two girls started showing animals for Gwen Dado, a dairy farmer and owner of Four Hands Holsteins, Inc. a few years back. Dado encouraged them to give FFA a try and they have been hooked.
Both girls love the way FFA has given them confidence, public speaking skills, new friendships and an increased passion for helping others.
The shoe drive is just one way they are getting an opportunity to help others.
According to Micro-Enterprise, shoes are a resource individuals who live in extremely poor countries can use to start a small business.
Your shoe donations mean a constant supply of quality product. This ensures these fledgling businesses can be sustained long-term and cause real economic change. Small business owners earn sufficient income to purchase necessities like food, shelter and education for their families.
The other huge plus is the environmental impact. By collecting discarded shoes for the micro-enterprise program, they have kept over 80 million pounds of textiles out of U.S. landfills, helping to preserve the planet for future generations.
“It’s surprisingly easy to help someone step out of poverty. When people’s basic needs are met,
their world begins to change,” said Micro-Enterprise. The FFA is very passionate about the current project and is looking to collect 100 bags containing 25 pairs of shoes each. They have until July 28 to do so. The bags will be weighed, and they will receive money based on the weight. If they collect over 100 bags, they will get a higher percentage of money. The more bags they collect, they higher the percentage.
At this point, they are not even half way to their goal. They are hoping you will drop off shoes, boots or slippers (no skates) to a drop box before July 28 or for an extra bonus, drop off shoes at the Giant Ice Cream Sundae event at Soo Line Park Friday, June 30, 2023. There, you can make monetary donations that would put in in for drawings for prizes that include Country Jam tickets, Fawn-Doe-Rosa tickets, passes to Skate City and much more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.