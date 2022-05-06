While perfectly manicured lawns are quite appealing to the eye, there is a movement gaining speed across Wisconsin for yards to have a more shag carpet look-at least for a month-it is called ‘No Mow May.’ The title is pretty self-explanatory -- you let the lawn grow freely during the entire month of May. Keep the lawnmower in the shed. It’s ecologically beneficial and you can save yourself mowing time for 31 days.
The idea is to give homeowners the option of letting their lawns get a bit overgrown for a few weeks to ensure that bees that are coming out of hibernation have plenty of options for the nectar and pollen they need.
Avoiding regular mowing during May promotes the maturation of flowering plants such as dandelions, violets, clover and creeping Charlie, which provide food for bees and other pollinators early in the growing season.
Lawns typically provide poor habitat for bees. But if allowed to flower, lawn weeds — perhaps better characterized as plants other than grass — can provide rare spring food for bees emerging from hibernation.
No Mow May was first adopted in Appleton, WI. in 2020 and is spreading across the state and beyond. Appleton was the lone city to participate the first year. Other participants now include La Crosse, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Wausua, Cross Plains, De Pere, Egg Harbor, Fort Atkinson, Fox Crossing, Greenfield, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Medford, New Holstein, Rib Mountain, Rockland, Sun Prairie, Superior, Verona and Wisconsin Rapids.
The expansion didn’t stop at the state border as there is participation in cities such as Edina, Minnesota, and Rochester, New York.
Israel Del Toro, an Appleton biology professor discovered the concept of a No-Mow May from an environmentalist group in the United Kingdom and he was the driving force behind Appleton's pioneering initiative.
There are many factors that are hurting bee populations including climate change and irresponsible uses of pesticides and herbicides.
Studies have shown steep declines in wild bee populations in the 21st century. It's a serious enough problem that the United Nations characterizes it as a threat to the global food supply.
In 2020, a sampling of No Mow May lawns in Appleton found a fivefold increase in bee abundance and a threefold increase in bee diversity compared to nearby parkland that was mowed regularly.
Not everyone is allowed to freely participate in the No Mow May initiative. Some cities, like Neenah, WI. For example, have codes enforcing grass and weeds to 8 inches or lower.
Appleton, like Neenah, has an ordinance that restricts the height of grass and on developed lots, but under No Mow May, the city suspends enforcement of the rules until June 1. Participation in No Mow May is voluntary. Approximately 450 participants registered the first year and 2,500 registered the second year. Organizers said they wouldn't be surprised if it doubled across the state and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.