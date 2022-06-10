You ‘herd’ it here first. It was a baaaaaaad day to be a lipstick shy goat at Lien Elementary last week. Because students did such a good job raising money for education scholarships for those who need them in Kenya, teachers and Principal Cheryl Meyer had to kiss goats.
Nine classrooms at Amery’s Lien Elementary collected money for educational scholarships in Kenya, Africa as part of a project former teacher Brenda Cronk has had involvement with for quite some time.
“I have taught in a small village in Kenya two different times and saw the need for children to be in school, which is why I am involved in this project. It costs $25 for a child to attend school for one year and that's very difficult for a family that earns $1.00 or so a day,” said Cronk.
A challenge was made to nine participating classrooms, that for every $25 earned, their teacher would kiss a goat. This could cause some teachers to have to kiss a goat numerous times. Students used their math skills to figure out how many times their teacher would have to pucker-up based off of the dollars their classroom had raised.
As an added bonus, if all nine classrooms collected $500, Principal Meyer would kiss a goat.
The teachers read a book, Beatrice's Goat, to their students, on which the fundraiser is based.
Beatrice's Goat is a 2001 children's story book based on the true account of Beatrice Biira, an impoverished Ugandan girl whose life is transformed by the gift of a goat from a nonprofit world hunger organization. The picture book, written by Page McBrier and illustrated by Lori Lohstoeter, shows how the arrival of the goat sustains the family, and allows Beatrice to achieve her dream of attending school.
Students raised enough funds to send 54 children to school.
There were smiles, shrieks and giggles galore as pupils watched their beloved teachers and retiring principal keep their end of the bargain and kiss goats during the last week of school.
The classroom raising the most money received matching shirts and a copy of the book Beatice’s Goat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.