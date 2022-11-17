Across Wisconsin hunters are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the annual nine-day gun deer season, which runs from November 19th to the 27th.
To prepare for the season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) has made tools available to assist hunters.
The Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app by the DNR is free and can help you find new public lands to explore, brush up on regulations, locate a CWD sampling station, and much more. With mobile mapping, up to the minute shooting hours and other helpful information, they’ve given you all the tools to focus on what’s important – enjoying your time in the outdoors.
Wisconsin's online licensing system, Go Wild, is a one-stop shop for purchasing deer hunting licenses, selecting antlerless harvest authorizations, checking and submitting CWD testing results, and printing all of your license and permit documents right from home. The system is free to use.
According to Jeff Pritzl, deer program specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources, this year’s numbers should be similar to last years. He estimates buck harvest should near around 150,000 and total harvest somewhere over 300,000.
Even with increasing deer populations in many units, hunter success during the gun season can vary based on a wide range of factors. Hunter effort, weather events, rut activity, hunting pressure, and stand site locations in addition to deer numbers can all play influential roles in whether or not individual hunters see and harvest deer.
The WDNR said do not let deer distribution get you down. Deer are not distributed evenly across the landscape and their movements vary greatly from one day to the next. Some hunters simply have access to better hunting and more deer. While some hunters will see lots of deer, their neighbor may struggle to even see deer for a variety of reasons.
Of course, spending more days hunting means more deer opportunity. But there's been an increasing trend of hunters spending fewer days in the field than in years past. So, now's the time to take advantage of staying more than just opening weekend — you'll be glad you did.
Tips from the DNR encourage those who wear orange to keep hunting after opening weekend. “Although deer sightings can be fewer after opening weekend, there are still deer to be hunted and the later part of the season can be more relaxing than the high pressure of opening weekend,” said the WDNR.
Visit the Department of Natural Resources website for weekly harvest numbers, rules and regulations and more information on planning a successful hunt.
The good news is deer hunting is about as safe as it's ever been in the state. The bad news is hunting is never without risk.
Between firearms and tree stands, accidents can easily occur.
The DNR expects about 500,000 hunters will take to the state's woods and fields during the season.
To hunt legally in Wisconsin, you must complete a course approved by the DNR and the International Hunter Education Association-USA before you’ll be granted a hunting license. This requirement is mandatory for anyone born on or after January 1, 1973.
Tree Stand Safety
More than half of hunter injuries from tree stand falls are injuries to the spine.
Keep the following in mind:
- Climb and hunt sober.
- Check the condition of your tree before you climb.
- Test the hardware that attaches your tree stand to the tree to make sure it’s still tight and secure. Check straps for decay or animal damage.
- Get a full-body fall restraint harness that meets national standards — and wear it. If you’re not wearing it, it can’t help you.
- Attach an extra foot strap to your fall-restraint harness. If you fall and are suspended, the extra strap will help relieve pressure on your upper legs.
- Be cautious when climbing or descending. This is prime time for a fall, even if you’ve done it many times.
- When climbing in and out of your tree stand or platform, always use three points of contact: two feet and a hand or two hands and a foot.
- Use a short tether (no more than 12 inches) to keep you secured in your tree when seated in your stand.
- Use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded weapons or supplies.
- Have a recovery and escape plan. Let friends and family know where you’ll be hunting, including the exact location of your tree stand and where you’ll park. Let them know when you plan to return.
- Make sure you can communicate. Carry a cell phone where you can easily reach it. Make sure it’s fully charged.
Firearm Safety Rules
The number of hunting incidents related to guns as recorded by the Wisconsin DNR has greatly decreased over the years. However, they do happen. The largest contributing factors to gun incidents are loading a firearm and the shooter stumbling or falling. Take time to review gun safety guidelines before every hunt.
Keep the following in mind:
- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Never assume a firearm is unloaded and never treat it that way, even if you have watched as it is unloaded.
- Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it.
- Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
- Keep your gear in good working order. Clean your firearm and inspect it carefully for signs of mechanical wear that could cause a problem in the field.
- Inspect your lothing and other equipment for signs of wear and tear. Anything that might compromise your safety should be repaired, discarded or replaced. Blaze orange clothing that has faded over time, a jacket that doesn’t fit well or a scope that isn’t adjusted correctly can compromise your safety and the safety of others.
- Transport guns safely. Before starting your trip home, make sure all guns you’re transporting are safely unloaded and properly secured in your vehicle.
Whether you are new to hunting or preparing for your fiftieth season, Wisconsin has what you need for great hunting and a lifetime of memories in the deer woods. For further Wisconsin hunting information visit dnr.wisconsin.gov
