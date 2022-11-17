Lee Family

Lee family poses with buck and doze

The Lee family celebrates Nolan’s first deer shot during bow hunt. His younger sister Layla slept through all the excitement. Pictured L-R: Nolan, Mitch, Rylan, Ashley and Layla Lee. Hunters prepare for gun hunt opening this upcoming weekend.

Across Wisconsin hunters are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the annual nine-day gun deer season, which runs from November 19th to the 27th.

To prepare for the season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) has made tools available to assist hunters.

