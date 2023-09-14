Niccums-WEB.jpg

Darold “Doc” and Vonnie Niccum

 Contributed

When you stand watching the Fall Festival parade this coming Saturday, you might wonder what the very first festival was like back in 1949? Well, the guy to ask will be in the front of the parade, Darold Niccum. He was in attendance at the 1949 Amery Fall Festival and now 74 years later, he and his lovely wife Vonnie are the Grand Marshals.

Darold, also known as Nic, also known as Doc, remembers the first festival vividly because his father, G.E. Niccum was instrumental in starting the town tradition. 

