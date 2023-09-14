When you stand watching the Fall Festival parade this coming Saturday, you might wonder what the very first festival was like back in 1949? Well, the guy to ask will be in the front of the parade, Darold Niccum. He was in attendance at the 1949 Amery Fall Festival and now 74 years later, he and his lovely wife Vonnie are the Grand Marshals.
Darold, also known as Nic, also known as Doc, remembers the first festival vividly because his father, G.E. Niccum was instrumental in starting the town tradition.
G.E. had come over to Amery to teach Ag, leaving behind Hillsboro, WI. He moved his family over to Riverside Blvd. including little Darold. G.E. went to Palmer Sondreal and encouraged the start of the festival as a way to get the farmers and businesspeople together. “Back then the ladies brought canned goods and people brought in their animals to show,” said Darold.
Darold said the first festival was one of his most memorable as was one where he made a locomotive out of his bike for the Kiddie Parade. “I was seven or eight and it was quite impressive,” he said.
A phrase that has run through Darold’s mind quite often for a few year’s now is, “WHAT DID THEY DO TO MY CORNOCOPIA?!”
Darold shared one of his very favorite Fall Festival stories. He said, “Well me and another guy, we made a wagon for the Queens. I made a big cornucopia out of wrought iron chicken wire and I paper mached the whole thing. It was very impressive as I had plastic vegetables coming out of it. It might sound like I am bragging a little, but it was the best float Amery ever had. Now every single time I see the Amery float, I think, ‘WHAT DID THEY DO TO MY CORNOCOPIA?!’ as I just cannot believe it is gone,” said Darold.
Vonnie explained she met her Amery guy on sort of a blind date. Darold interjected, “She obviously was blind!”
Vonnie though explained, it was a blind date, but Darold wasn’t her date. It was a group date and they were both matched with others for a dance at the U of M where she was in Nursing School and Darold was in Dental School.
“About two months later I got a call from him and he didn’t know if I remembered him, but he said his name was Nic and he asked me to go out for a beer,” Vonnie said.
Darold said, “I saved and saved and saved for the beer and she spilled it!”
Vonnie said they “Went together” on and off for a few years as he joined the Navy and she had schooling to finish. They corresponded and he encouraged her to move to California in 1960, where he was and where he said there were plenty of nursing jobs.
Vonnie said, “One night he drove over to my apartment and asked if I would like to go to Japan and I said I would love it as I really enjoyed travelling. He then said that meant we had to get married!”
December 16, 1960 they were married in North Dakota, where Vonnie was from and her parents had not even previously met their new Son-in-Law. It was 30 degrees below zero and Vonnie said her parents excepted her beau with open arms.
They arrived in Amery for the holidays before preparing to head to Japan in January. On New Year’s Eve, the couple was visiting at Doc Don Nelson’s home, when Darold received word the naval ship’s boiler had blown up and he would not be headed to Japan. Vonnie heard a shriek from her new husband in the neighboring room, “You mean I got married for nothing?!”
Maybe Vonnie should have listened to the advice of a printer in California. She had wedding announcements printed out West. She was so proud of how beautiful they had turned out and she presented them to her future husband. He agreed they were fancy. He wondered how she paid for them? Then he asked why she had his name as “Nic Niccum” on the announcements? She replied it was because that was his name. He told her that was not actually his name. She then asked what his actual name would be if it wasn’t Nic? He said it was Darold. Vonnie asked why he never told her that and he said it was because she never asked. Vonnie went to the printer who made the announcements and they agreed to reprint them for free but asked Vonnie if she was sure she should really be getting married?
“I did get to Japan about four years ago. When we went to Australia the plane landed in Japan. Nic woke me up and said, ‘Come on, we have to get off for a bit.’ When we did he told me to look around because we were finally in Japan,” she said with a laugh.
Here they are, all these years later, still married, still in love. Three children, eight grandchildren and a great on the way. The family is coming to celebrate at Fall Festival with Darold and Vonnie, and they couldn’t be prouder.
The Niccums are well deserving of the title. You couldn’t find a friendlier couple. They have both volunteered at the Congregational Church. He was on the schoolboard for quite a while, including when the auditorium was built. He works tirelessly with the Lions, is a longtime member of the Amery Community Club and is a Past-President.
Vonnie worked as a nurse for many years at the Amery Hospital and Darold was a dentist in Amery for 38 years.
Darold is looking forward to getting together with old classmates during Fall Festival and seeing other familiar faces as well.
Both feel it is a great honor to be chosen as Grand Marshals. They love Amery because of its neatness, the values, the nature and the people.
Darold said, “It is really just an honor to live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.