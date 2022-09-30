The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is encouraged by its early fall enrollment numbers which show an increase in the number of new students in the university’s classrooms.

UWRF is one of the campuses in the University of Wisconsin System seeing increases in new student enrollment. Systemwide enrollment estimates show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, enrolled this fall compared to 25,869 in fall 2021 and 25,602 in fall 2018.

