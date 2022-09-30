The University of Wisconsin-River Falls is encouraged by its early fall enrollment numbers which show an increase in the number of new students in the university’s classrooms.
UWRF is one of the campuses in the University of Wisconsin System seeing increases in new student enrollment. Systemwide enrollment estimates show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, enrolled this fall compared to 25,869 in fall 2021 and 25,602 in fall 2018.
The number of 2022 graduates from local high schools saw a dozen students from Amery head to River Falls earlier this month. Three Clear Lake grads decided to pursue an education at River Falls, as did one student from Clayton.
Local high school graduates have said it is a perfect distance to be on their own, yet not far from home.
Some of the most popular degrees area students are pursuing at UW River Falls are Education degrees and Agriculture.
Overall enrollment at UWRF is slightly down from last year, as is the case at most of the UW System comprehensive campuses which show an average drop of three percent, attributable to the unfortunate impacts of the pandemic on student persistence. In response, UWRF has enhanced student support efforts including advising, counseling and adding a Dean of Students position.
Additionally, UWRF is developing new programs for students to help their transition from high school to college.
“We are dedicated to the success of new students with programs such as our nearly completed First-Year Experience Program,” said UWRF Provost David Travis. “UWRF wants students to feel confident as they navigate unchartered waters.”
UW-River Falls also is introducing several new opportunities for students as it keeps its eye on enrollment growth, including eSports and Marching Band.
“We are listening to students and responding with programs and opportunities that will meet both academic and co-curricular interests,” said UWRF Chancellor Maria Gallo.
UW-River Falls was recently recognized by both U.S. News and World Report and Princeton Review for its academic excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.