Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.