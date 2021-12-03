The Salvation Army is expanding to continue their endeavor of helping those who need it, get back on their feet.
The Salvation Army broke ground on its newest Wisconsin facility, the Family House of Polk and Barron Counties, Thursday, November 18, 2021. The new facility will be located southwest of the City of Barron at 1150-1151 12th Street.
The facility once housed Melody Manor rest home. The Salvation Army will offer client financial assistance, overnight and monthly sheltering as well as supportive housing programs for long term care.
The Family House will have the capacity to house 34 residents and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with case managers and onsite shelter supervisors.
The site has several buildings including a large single-family home that will be renovated to accommodate any size family. The main building will have first floor client residence rooms plus a finished basement that will include client lockers, a computer lab and meeting areas. Renovations begin in December with expected opening in April of 2022.
The Family House joins other area Salvation Army housing including Grace Place and Faith House.
The Salvation Army Grace Place, located in New Richmond, provides over 15,000 nights of shelter to those in need.
In 2020, 394 individuals were housed at Grace Place, which offers shelter to homeless families and single individuals in the St. Croix River Valley, including residents of St. Croix, Pierce and Polk Counties. They are staffed 24 hours a day to ensure people receive the services they need.
Services offered to residents include:
Budgeting Classes: Offered as needed in both group and individual settings. Residents and community members are assisted with simple monthly bill paying and financial organizing.
Resume Writing & Interview Skills: Taught by volunteers in their Enrichment Program, enabling clients to obtain employment suitable to their skill set.
Wellness Classes: Offered quarterly and feature stress management, as well as the importance of exercise and a healthy diet.
Nutrition Classes: Feature balanced meal preparation and food safety information. Each participant learns how to cook on a budget and provide for their family's nutritional needs.
Rent Smart classes: Offered twice a year, informing clients about their responsibilities and rights as tenants in St. Croix County. Professional guest speakers include attorneys, area property owners, and representatives from local lending institutions.
Children & Adult Tutoring: Provided primarily by retired teachers. Tutors assist all school age children with homework and special projects. In addition, they coach parents, helping them to work with their children more effectively.
Family Meals and Fellowship: Evening meals are a time for fellowship and giving thanks for all blessings. Volunteer organizations and church groups provide residents with nourishing dinners each week Monday through Thursday. Residents are required to attend and upon leaving the shelter, many have shared with staff that the nightly meal is one of their favorite experiences at Grace Place. It's the first time many of them have enjoyed family dinners on a regular basis.
To learn more about Grace Place, call (715) 246-1222 to talk to a staff member and learn more about their program.
The Salvation Army Faith House, located in Siren, provided 1,926 peaceful night’s sleep to those who needed it in Burnett County. Faith House is Burnett County's only homeless shelter.
They have two emergency housing units at Faith House Shelter. According to the Salvation Army website they, “Serve those in need of emergency housing and have no other place to go.”
Faith House shelters families and single individuals in Burnett County. They are staffed Monday through Friday, 7a.mm to 3p.m., to ensure people receive the services they need. When you stay at Faith House you will receive case management tailored to your specific needs along with education of the resources available to you in the community. To learn more about staying at Faith House call (715) 349-8744 to talk to a staff member.
