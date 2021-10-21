What started as one family’s way of giving back to the community has now turned into an event that people look forward to year after year. This year Amery’s Trick or Trot will take place October 23, 2021. This year due to road construction, the event will take place at the Amery Intermediate School.
Even with a large amount of people in their growing family, the Kuhl family has made it a priority to get together for all holidays and special events. These close-knit groups are the generations that owe their family values to Wilfred and Ermagene Kuhl who farmed for many years north east of Amery. A majority of the family still lives in the area, and an idea the family had a handful of years ago sparked into Amery’s Trick or Trot which raises money for local charities every fall.
A little over ten years ago the Kuhl family decided that the most important part of their Christmas gathering was just enjoying a good meal and each other’s company. Instead of continuing to buy gifts to pass, they decided to take the money that they would have spent on the gift exchange and donate it. For a few years they “adopted” families in need of help during the holiday season.
At some point, the family came up with hosting an event that they could have fun at and raise an even larger amount of money to put towards donations. It struck them that Matriarch Ermagene Kuhl loved family gatherings and especially loved Halloween. Her birthday was the following day on All Saints Day. An event-taking place around that time of year would be a perfect way to give back and remember Ermagene who they all missed greatly.
The Trick or Trot has definitely grown. In the years since this small idea sparked into a flame they have raised over well over $42,000 for the Amery Food Pantry and the Salvation Army Backpack program.
More information on how to participate, donate, or sponsor, can be found at amerytrickortrot.com or www.facebook.com/amerytrickortrot5k
