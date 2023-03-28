An idea from the Amery Woman’s Club will see a painting crafted by many community hands soon provide a welcoming art-filled glimpse into what makes Amery, “Amery.”
You know what they say, “Many hands make light work.” When a new mural is soon hung in Amery’s public library, it will be a true testament to that statement, as community members are invited to come paint a portion of the masterpiece.
The Amery Woman’s Club (AWC) project is creating a community mural, which is in celebration of their 100 years as an Amery Service Organization.
The AWC worked with Paul Oman to create a Mural depicting a historical perspective of Amery. Oman mapped out the artwork and created two paint by number canvases. Community members can come to the Amery Public Library and take the opportunity to fill in the canvas, matching the number with the specified paint.
Oman will put on the finishing touches and connect the various canvases to make the overall mural.
AWC felt they wanted as many community members involved and engaged in the creation of the mural as possible.
The AWC started the Amery Public Library in 1928 so the Mural Committee thought it would be fitting for the mural be exhibited there.
The group had their first meeting with Paul Oman, Amy Stormberg, former Director of the
Amery Public Library, and the AWC 100-year Committee in the fall of 2019. The project continued to expand with informal contacts with The Amery Historical Society and the
Friends of the Amery Library. When the city decided to move the Amery Public Library, they put the project on hold. “The next issue that arose was the Pandemic and the idea of bringing people together to paint was not feasible,” they said.
May of 2021 saw AWC optimistically moving forward with the project. They secured funds through grants and contacted Oman to begin mural details. As the blueprints for the new library became public, they again worked with Oman to see what the possibilities would be to display a large mural.
Space was identified on the main floor of the library on the upper wall, which will be visible as people enter the library and head into City Hall.
Many local families, groups and work places have signed up to work on the mural together and have found it to be a blast.
Community members can sign up online, at the Amery Public Library’s website under the Calendar tab or call the library 715-268-9340 to work on the mural.
AWC anticipates the project to be completed by summer 2023.
