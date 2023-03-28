Library

An idea from the Amery Woman’s Club will see a painting crafted by many community hands soon provide a welcoming art-filled glimpse into what makes Amery, “Amery.”

You know what they say, “Many hands make light work.” When a new mural is soon hung in Amery’s public library, it will be a true testament to that statement, as community members are invited to come paint a portion of the masterpiece.

