Memories of warmer days can be equal parts comforting and melancholic in the season of snow, but one business owner’s plans warrant a peek into June. A renovated ice cream truck will be hitting the streets in 2023, offering some especially sweet relief from the summer heat.
Yager’s Sweet Treats finished their victory lap in late September. The ice cream truck provided local communities with two summers of sugary snacks, wide smiles, and catchy ragtime tunes. Next summer, a new owner is set to take the wheel with some fresh ambitions and unparalleled marketing know-how.
Local entrepreneur Dana Derricks has rebranded and refitted the truck under a new title: Ice Cream BeCause. The business will partner with local organizations for fundraising events, giving volunteers a chance to raise funds in a cool, refreshing environment.
Derricks is an author, business owner, and proud goat farmer. He grew up on a small dairy farm in Plum City and received a degree in Business Administration from UWRF. From River Falls, Derricks moved to New Richmond, where he takes care of a goat hobby farm. In 2017, he set up an office in Clear Lake to run his marketing firm.
His work in the marketing field has connected him with thousands of entrepreneurs from across the world. “I’ve been fortunate in business; I’ve done really well.” With IceCream Because, Derricks seeks to direct his knowledge and services back home. “It’s a way for me to start giving back to the local community.”
Ice Cream BeCause will provide club and organization members with everything they need to succeed. “I’m fronting the cost of everything. I’ll pay for the space, I’ll pay for all the inventory, and you just show up and get your fundraising done.” The truck will split earnings “50/50,” an exceptional profit margin for local organizations compared to most national fundraising partnership programs.
Derricks was first sparked to pursue the venture while coaching Ellsworth High School football. He observed that fundraising programs for school clubs are few and far between, with little improvement since his time selling magazines door to door in middle school. “Fundraising is kind of a difficult thing, and it’s not a fun thing.” Derricks wanted to create a program that puts clubs first.
Derricks first encountered the ice cream truck during a day out with his family. “I was a customer first. My daughters got their ice cream, and it was awesome.” At the intersection of preparation and opportunity, Derricks bought the truck. “I saw it go for sale, and I figured: ‘if I don’t buy it, I’m gonna really regret it.’”
Derricks was guided through the ice cream trucking business by the previous owner. “I got to know Pam, and she’s a really sweet lady. She was tremendously helpful with insight. She’s basically trialed and errored it.” Pam reported the truck’s bestselling treats and highest turnout events, giving Derricks a roadmap for success. “Now I can jump right in and take the best of the best.”
Ice Cream BeCause will serve clubs and organizations across several communities. “Our kids go to school in Amery, we live in New Richmond, and we’re working [in Clear Lake]. I think there’s plenty of folks there that need to fundraise, and I think it’d be an awesome opportunity.” In addition to raising funds, the truck will be a unique opportunity for young volunteers to gain some hands-on business management skills. Derricks will use the truck to teach his own children the ropes of professional work. “I’ve got a four-year-old, two-year-old, and six-month-old. I would like to see them dabble in entrepreneurial stuff, to see them sell ice cream.”
Ice Cream BeCause will have a calendar of scheduled events and open time slots for clubs and organizations. The truck will be stopping at most major events in the summer where food trucks and vendors are permitted. Derricks is also open and flexible to specific fundraising activities. “If [a group] wants to hold their own fundraiser in the parking lot, let’s put the music on and bring ‘em out!”
The 2023 summer calendar will be open to any group who is interested. “It’s kind of ‘first come, first serve.’ Just message me right on the Facebook page. I just want to help anybody that’s local, so it doesn’t matter what your organization is.” Derricks recommended haste to those who are interested, as slots are likely to fill up well in advance of the summer season. Partnership opportunities are available at www.icecreambecause.com.
The new business will have a slightly condensed menu from previous years but will stay loyal to the fan favorites. Prepackaged ice cream treats, snow cones, and lemonade will be the trucks’ main exports. Cutting back on products will help reduce the size and number of freezers in the truck, allowing two to three volunteers to use the space comfortably.
Derricks’ background in business has supercharged his ambitions. “I come into this with a lot of experience in marketing and sales. That, to me, is an exciting challenge—I’m going to try and see if we can exceed every fundraising goal, really make some money and put some smiles on faces.” Looking towards the future, Derricks has no plans to pump the breaks. “I think this could be a franchise.” With this much driving force, local organizations will be eager to get Ice Cream BeCause on the road.
