ice cream truck

Memories of warmer days can be equal parts comforting and melancholic in the season of snow, but one business owner’s plans warrant a peek into June. A renovated ice cream truck will be hitting the streets in 2023, offering some especially sweet relief from the summer heat.

Yager’s Sweet Treats finished their victory lap in late September. The ice cream truck provided local communities with two summers of sugary snacks, wide smiles, and catchy ragtime tunes. Next summer, a new owner is set to take the wheel with some fresh ambitions and unparalleled marketing know-how.

