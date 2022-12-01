Amery Library

New Amery Library Director Heather Wiarda (left) and Youth Services Librarian Brooke Christensen (right). Missing from photo: Adult Services Librarian Trevor Richards.

The Amery Public Library has been preparing some new services for the public to enjoy. From 3D printing to the brand new “Book Bike,” the library seeks to give readers of every age, location, and interest a way to engage. Three newcomers to Amery Library positions: Director Heather Wiarda, Adult Services Librarian Trevor Richards, and Youth Services Librarian Brooke Christensen outlined the exciting developments on the horizon for the Amery Public Library.

The library will be rebranding with a new logo and merchandise, seeking a fresher look to match the influx of new programs. The new logo is slated to be fully revealed in early December and will appear on all of the library’s branded material, including book bags and website appearances.

