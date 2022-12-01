The Amery Public Library has been preparing some new services for the public to enjoy. From 3D printing to the brand new “Book Bike,” the library seeks to give readers of every age, location, and interest a way to engage. Three newcomers to Amery Library positions: Director Heather Wiarda, Adult Services Librarian Trevor Richards, and Youth Services Librarian Brooke Christensen outlined the exciting developments on the horizon for the Amery Public Library.
The library will be rebranding with a new logo and merchandise, seeking a fresher look to match the influx of new programs. The new logo is slated to be fully revealed in early December and will appear on all of the library’s branded material, including book bags and website appearances.
At the annual Wisconsin Library Association Conference, the library team received many new ideas for programming, including a subscription service. As Brooke explained, “It’s a set of books that you get each month that [readers] would come pick up, and we coordinate them. You fill out a survey and get books based on whatever you like, or whatever your age group is.” The service is meant to give each reader a curated list of monthly books, some of which will be aligned with their reading habits and others that may help introduce them to new genres or styles of books.
Trevor is planning to introduce a new club to the library, tentatively called “Become a Serial Reader.” The club will read large classic books divided into small weekly readings. Trevor seeks to make the activity of reading these large books less daunting for casual readers. “900 pages, for a lot of people, is off putting. This way, we can go through these books and read them in a manageable timeframe.”
The library will also be implementing a gaming room into the library, equipped with a PlayStation 5 and a transportable TV for programs or competitions. Heather hopes that the room will help encourage a wider audience to engage with the library.. “Anything that will get the youth to spend time here and think of it as a place that you want to go. Amery doesn’t have a ton of places for them to go to besides school or after school activities.”
In another technologically progressive program, the library will soon introduce a 3D printer to its craft stations. “I think the kids will have a lot of fun doing that. Some of the technology will really interest them. It’s one thing to use it at school, but it’s another thing to have a little more room for creativity.”
Trevor outlined another youth outreach effort planned for the future. “We were talking about getting some role-playing game materials, like Dungeons & Dragons, and working with a local game store in the summer.” The library is no stranger to board game events, and Heather has observed that there is a sizable audience for these types of activities. “I think we would get a fair amount of kids joining in.” The group would likely specify in “single shot campaigns,” where members could play short, condensed games in a single sitting.
In addition to these trailblazing new ideas and programs, Heather is also considering bringing back some old favorites. “Pre-COVID, we did family game night at the Village Pizzeria. People loved that, and we’ve talked about bringing that back.”
One of the most unique changes to the library is the introduction of the Book Bike. “It is an electric assist trike with a big book box in the front. You can fill it with books and take it for outreach. You can bring a laptop and a scanner to check out on the fly.” The bike was part of a national funding program that many libraries are using for similar outreach, with over a dozen local libraries also receiving Book Bikes. The bike will be taken to farmers’ markets, school clubs, senior centers, and many other community events.
One of the primary goals of the library is to “fill in the gaps” of the community’s wants and needs, providing specific items and programs that are in demand. The library recently introduced “VOX Books,” picture books with an attached audio reader. The books were suggested as a way to assist struggling or emerging readers and will help a younger audience better engage with reading.
The library has been in its current location since February and has continuously evolved with the community. Heather has seen the new space’s evolution firsthand and has been proud of the consistent developments ever since its opening. “It’s been really fun to have spent almost a year here and observe the space, how people react to it, how it serves people, and what we need to change.” This upcoming season of clubs, programs, and accommodations should give new and old readers something to look forward to. With all these exciting developments on the calendar, 2023 is set to be a page-turner for the library.
For adults looking to engage with a community of readers, the Books & Brews Book Club will be having their annual Holiday Party on December 1st, 6 PM at Amery Ale Works, where they will be celebrating the club’s five-year anniversary with snacks and drinks. Kids and families are encouraged to visit the library on December 3rd, when library will be hosting a Winter Workshop from 1:00 to 4:00 with ornament crafts and a special scavenger hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.