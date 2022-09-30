The popularity of electric vehicles (EV) has led to 45,000 EV charging stations in the U.S. It is about to become 45,002 as the City of Amery prepares to install stations of their own in the future.

During a recent meeting of Amery’s Committee of the Whole, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund shared the charging stations may or may not get done this year. “If we don’t get the charging stations this year, they will be put in next spring. I know we will be putting two stations in at Soo Line Park,” she said.

