The popularity of electric vehicles (EV) has led to 45,000 EV charging stations in the U.S. It is about to become 45,002 as the City of Amery prepares to install stations of their own in the future.
During a recent meeting of Amery’s Committee of the Whole, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund shared the charging stations may or may not get done this year. “If we don’t get the charging stations this year, they will be put in next spring. I know we will be putting two stations in at Soo Line Park,” she said.
The city is working with Xcel Energy on the charging stations.
Also coming soon to Soo Line Park will be new restrooms. The city is purchasing two prefab restrooms from Huffcutt. “They are the company we used to put the bathroom in at North Park,” said Bjorklund.
The models of restrooms being put in will be placed at Michael Park and Soo Line Park. There are two handicapped (men’s and women’s) in each unit as well as two regular (men’s and women’s). Bjorklund said, “We will be able to keep the 2022 pricing and they will be put in next spring. We also purchased another tornado siren that will be placed by the Fire Hall. We ordered this so I’m anticipating that it will go in yet this year.”
All three purchases are being spent with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (LFRF). The amount the City of Amery received was $294,327.98 in two installments. One last year, and one this year. “We allocate the funds by 2024 and use the funds by 2026,” said Bjorklund.
In other announcements during the meeting, Chuck Frohn who has been acting as Interim Fire Chief, announced his desire to become Amery’s newest Fire Chief. “He would be a tremendous asset to the fire department,” said Bjorklund.
Bethany Eskro has been hired as an Administrative Assistant for the Amery Police Department.
And as announced in last week’s edition of the Amery Free Press, Heather Wiarda is replacing Rachel Thomas as Library Director.
Bjorklund welcomed everyone and said she feels they really have a nice group of people.
