A Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan was given to Polk County in 2020 for Golden Age Manor in the amount of $976,000 during the COVID-19 crisis to keep employees. County Administrator Vince Netherland recently shared with the Polk County Board of Supervisors, “As we had heard and expected and were hoping for, the government has forgiven that loan.”
The Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act, was implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury. This program provided funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds could also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program doled out $790.9 billion in loans between April 2020 and May 31, 2021, when the program closed.
According to the latest SBA data, about $678.6 billion has been forgiven, including the loan to Polk County for Golden Age Manor.
Netherland said as far as vaccine mandates go, the OSHA mandate for private businesses has been blocked. “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate however is still in place. That affects healthcare facilities, so Golden Age Manor will be required in the next month or so to have everyone vaccinated if they are to continue to work there,” said Netherland.
He explained there are exemptions for medical and religious reasons. “We are putting in place the process for everyone to either be vaccinated or to apply for that exemption and to get that taken care of,” he said.
Stower Trail
In other business, Netherland gave an update on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail opening up for snowmobiles. “Overall we have had very good reports. People are enjoying the trail. In particular, there have been a lot of positive comments on the grooming. Even the walkers and the silence sports people who were concerned have said they kind of like this trail and have given us feedback,” said Netherland.
He said there have been complaints, but not as many as they thought the County would receive. He said, “Given it is a new program, maybe people are not as familiar with the rules. There have been concerns about snowmobilers who have left the trail and gone onto private property. There were also a couple of snowmobilers who stayed on the trail after it was closed, due to snow levels being down. “We had a couple get on before it opened, and we had one obscene gesture from a Cross Country skier to a snowmobiler,” Netherland said.
He said all incidents that are reported are taken seriously and the Sheriff and the snowmobile club have all expressed they want people sticking by the rules. Netherland said, “Will there be some challenges? Absolutely. But, we will continue to pursue making it as enjoyable as possible for everybody.”
