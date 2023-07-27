He will continue until the end of the year
Saying he wanted to spend more time with his wife and new grandchild, Vince Netherland, the Polk County Administrator over the past three years, has resigned, effective by the end of the year.
“After considerable thought and mixed feelings, June 30 I submitted a letter of resignation to Chairman [Jay] Luke, who then submitted it to the Administration Committee last week. I just want to say, part of my contract is that I need to give a six-month advanced notice, so it’s not like you’re getting rid of me that quickly yet,” Netherland told county board supervisors at the July 18 meeting.
“This is, without doubt, the most fun I’ve had I think in a career … I’ve had so much fun with each of you individually and as a group. The work you do and what has happened for this community has been so rewarding for me that I’ll never it. And I want to thank all of you for this opportunity.
“As for me, this is purely, I don’t know, selfish? I want to go spend some time with my wife, dog and new grandbaby and have some fun. So, that’s what I’m going to do. So, thank you.”
Chairman Luke responded by saying, “we’ll be thinking that one over and seeing what we can do and then work from there without you. You’ve been a great leader as far as I’m concerned, and a great help to this county and the organization.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Luke again stated, “to replace Vince, we’ll reach out to different organizations ourselves, and I know we have some qualified people in-house, and I do hope they take an interest in helping us fill those shoes.”
He went on to say that he wants to keep the transition “as smooth as possible … I am comfortable with the time element involved. We’ll have a relatively good transition. I definitely want to thank [Netherland] for the efforts he’s come up with, and the ideas. He’s going to be hard to replace, but we’ve got some capable people.”
