The April 5, 2022 election will prompt changes to the Polk County Board of Supervisors. Regardless of the outcome of the District 4 race, Chris Nelson has shared he does not intend to be Chair of the Board as he has been for the last two years.
Nelson used the time of his report during March’s meeting to give thanks as he announced, should he be re-elected for District 4, he does not intend on remaining Chairperson of the group.
“It was a great experience being the Chair for two years. I have no qualms about doing it. It’s a lot of work if you really want to do the job right and you need to be engaged,” said Nelson.
He expressed the position takes much oversight and time. “I want to thank the staff. I got to know them a lot better and I appreciate what they do. I want to apologize to the previous Chair Dean Johansen for how rough I was on him as a Supervisor,” Nelson said.
He then wished luck to whoever is the next to fill the spot.
District 11 Supervisor Jay Luke responded, “I thank you for your job. I really did appreciate what you have been doing.”
With the election just a few weeks away, the possibility of changes in seat holders could range from three to 10 out of the 15.
The Polk County Board of Supervisors saw three filing Non-Candidacy, including District 12’s Fran Duncanson, which represents the City of Amery. Denise L’Allier-Pray is running unopposed for the seat currently held by Duncanson.
District 7’s Mike Prichard and District 15’s Joe Demulling have also decided not to return.
During the March 15, 2022 meeting of the Board, Demulling said, “This is my last meeting. When I came into this, I knew nothing. I’m leaving with a lot of information. It is an experience. I just want to say, ‘Thank You.’”
Due to redistricting, some candidates are running for a different District than they once represented.
The following is the breakdown of candidates by District vying for a spot on the Polk County Board of Supervisors:
1-Brad Olson (Incumbent), Michael D. Noreen
2-Doug Route (Incumbent)
3- Steve Warndahl (Incumbent), Lisa Doerr
4-Chris Nelson (Incumbent), Ryan Wood
5-Tracy LaBlanc (Incumbent)
6- Dan Ruck (Incumbent), Mike Rust,
7-Barbara McAfee
8-Sharon Kelly (Incumbent), Nancy Beck
9-Kim O’Connell (Incumbent)
10- Amy Middleton (Incumbent), Tom Maganfici,
11-Jay Luke (Incumbent)
12-Denise L’Allier-Pray
13-Russ Arcand (Incumbent)
14- Jon Bratt, Christopher J. (CJ) Simones,
15-John Bonneprise
