FRONT-NNO-WEB.jpg

A night that has become a community favorite will be taking place again next week between Michael Park and Bobber Park. Join friends, neighbors, Amery’s law enforcement, fire department, EMTs and others as they celebrate National Night Out for the fifth time. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of many, there will be a variety of activities for all to enjoy

Summer is swiftly passing by. Before temps drop and snow flies, take the opportunity to spend a fun evening with your family, friends and neighbors.

Amery is gearing up to participate in their fifth National Night Out, an event that nationally is marking 40 years of celebration!

