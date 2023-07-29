A night that has become a community favorite will be taking place again next week between Michael Park and Bobber Park. Join friends, neighbors, Amery’s law enforcement, fire department, EMTs and others as they celebrate National Night Out for the fifth time. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of many, there will be a variety of activities for all to enjoy
Summer is swiftly passing by. Before temps drop and snow flies, take the opportunity to spend a fun evening with your family, friends and neighbors.
Amery is gearing up to participate in their fifth National Night Out, an event that nationally is marking 40 years of celebration!
Tuesday Aug. 1, the city’s police department, fire department and E.M.S. will host the event, which will take place between Michael Park and Bobber Park from 5p.m.-8:00p.m. Central Street will be closed off to accommodate festivities.
According to National Night Out’s website, “the event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.” One of the missions of National Night Out is to promote the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Events like these provide a great opportunity to bring police, emergency service personnel and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Matt Peskin, founder and executive director of National Association of Town Watch introduced the National Night Out program in 1984. Peskin realized that hundreds of community watch groups existed without a platform or association to connect them together. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
Millions of communities take part in National Night Out across all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.
Amery’s NNO will offer the bounce house and slide, a variety of activities and Life Link 3 Helicopter landing between 5:45 and 6:30.
Also, do not forget your swimsuits, as the fire department is going to have a splash pad, hoses to run under, and a dunk tank.
Bring your dancing shoes along too; music will be playing courtesy of Kar Jackers.
Event coordinator Chris Franzen said, “This gives people the opportunity to step away from technology and get to know their neighbors.” Franzen is happy with the success of previous years and is excited they are able to offer even more activities to participants. He said local emergency services are proud of the event which is, "An annual community-building campaign.”
