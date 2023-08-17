It is hard to believe the season finale of Music on the River is this Friday. Thus far, the program has had its most successful year to date and having Chris Kroeze with his full band is about to be the cherry on top of the Danielson Stage extravaganza sundae.
Fans across the area cheered for Barron resident Kroeze as he sailed through a long stint on season 15 of NBC’s singing competition show The Voice. He went all the way to the finale and placed second in the competition December 18, 2018.
Previous to his stint on television, Kroeze played at Amery Fall Festival for an early Friday afternoon show to a crowd of 10 people. That was not a typo. Kroeze speaks frequently about his life changing over night from empty bars to sold out crowds. Before appearing on TV, Kroeze was also one of the early performers of Music on the River. Both Kroeze and Amery’s summer music series have seen fan growth in the years since.
Amery Free Press Editor April Ziemer interviewed Kroeze while he was taping The Voice for the company’s magazine project Backroads. During that time, he was being hurled into the homes of 10 million viewers per episode. Although it was his vocal and guitar skills that first caught the eye of the show’s talent scouts, it was his humble nature and Northern Wisconsin country boy appeal that made him a fan favorite.
The national stage of “The Voice” seemed liked a far cry from the Barron Middle School talent show stage, where he first performed in sixth grade. When he was six, Kroeze’s parents gave him a guitar. They were hoping this would be an outlet for his energy. That instrument has turned into a gift of music for listeners each and every day.
During his audition, Kroeze’s performance of Stevie Ray Vaughn’s “Pride and Joy” was immediately well received by the coaching panel. 29 seconds in, Blake Shelton pressed the red button that would send his chair spinning around to face Kroeze.
“I remember looking to the right while I was singing and when I faced forward again, there sat Blake looking at me. It was an adrenaline rush. Everything after that is really a blur,” Kroeze said.
When talking to his new team member Kroeze, coach Shelton said, “You can make it into this finale.” Shelton hit the nail right on the head.
Kroeze said because of his chosen career in music, daily life has always sort of beencrazy, but he said after his television stint, “Life has become a different sort of crazy.”
Friday’s event at Amery’s Michael Park will also feature beer sold by Woodland Lake’s Rotary Club, food vendors and a classic car show sponsored by Amery Chevrolet. The opening band playing from 5pm-7pm Friday, August 18, is Short SirKit. Kroeze starts at 7p.m.
