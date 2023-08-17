Chris-Kroeze-WEB.jpg

Chris Kroeze and his full band will take the Danielson Stage at 7p.m. Friday at Amery’s Michael Park. Short SirKit will open at 5 p.m.

 Kyle Lehman

It is hard to believe the season finale of Music on the River is this Friday. Thus far, the program has had its most successful year to date and having Chris Kroeze with his full band is about to be the cherry on top of the Danielson Stage extravaganza sundae.

Fans across the area cheered for Barron resident Kroeze as he sailed through a long stint on season 15 of NBC’s singing competition show The Voice. He went all the way to the finale and placed second in the competition December 18, 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.