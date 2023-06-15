It's Back! - 1

The first of the three series summer concert event returns to Amery this Friday and is set to be the best summer Music on the River has seen in Amery yet! Between the bands, the boogie, the brew, the bites, the buggies and buddies; it is bound to be a beautiful bash .

 April Ziemer

Have an appetite, come thirsty, grab your dancing partner or find one there, Music on the River (MOTR) is ready to rock your socks off for the first time this summer on Friday June 16.

Opening the three night series this summer will be Frank Bush and the Names as the headliner at 7 p.m. Bush has performed in Amery as one the leads in the band Mighty Wheelhouse. “We are excited to bring him back to Amery this summer,” said one of the original (OG) organizers, Tom Bensen. Sticking with Bensen as one of the OG’s is Ed Flanum. Those two have been throwing a heck of a community party for over two years now and joining their committee are Ed White, Ore Schock and Shawn Doerfler.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.