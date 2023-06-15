The first of the three series summer concert event returns to Amery this Friday and is set to be the best summer Music on the River has seen in Amery yet! Between the bands, the boogie, the brew, the bites, the buggies and buddies; it is bound to be a beautiful bash .
Have an appetite, come thirsty, grab your dancing partner or find one there, Music on the River (MOTR) is ready to rock your socks off for the first time this summer on Friday June 16.
Opening the three night series this summer will be Frank Bush and the Names as the headliner at 7 p.m. Bush has performed in Amery as one the leads in the band Mighty Wheelhouse. “We are excited to bring him back to Amery this summer,” said one of the original (OG) organizers, Tom Bensen. Sticking with Bensen as one of the OG’s is Ed Flanum. Those two have been throwing a heck of a community party for over two years now and joining their committee are Ed White, Ore Schock and Shawn Doerfler.
Frank Busch & the Names has been described as a solid "drink your beer and listen" kind of band. Their songlist includes everything from Eric Clapton, Waylon Jennings, John Mellencamp, Garth Brooks, CCR, Bob Seeger, Sammy Kershaw, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and more!
Be sure to check out local band The Bluesers, who are opening the show from 5-7p.m.
The Bluesers were formed out of jam session nights at U.W. Wanderoos and have been crushing the local music scene. The Blueser consist of harmonica players Brian Hecht and his wife Pattie Mace, Bassist Monica Weaver, guitarists Brian Vadnais and Chad Stone (also front man) and drummer Kevin Johnson.
Amery Chevrolet works tirelessly to put on a fantastic classic car show with each Music on the River event. The show sees entries varying from spotless old beauties to rare relics. It is always interesting to see who takes home the trophy.
Vandals did damage to the beloved Danielson stage last year, but luckily, the Danielson Stage sign was recently repaired and reinstalled just in time for the Music on the River Concert Series and the Summer Wednesdays Music Series. Thank you to J & E Coatings, JETA Electric and the Amery City Crew for your work on repairing the sign.
As always, along with fantastic tunes and cool cars, MOTR will feature ice cold drinks, a variety of tasty foods and MOTR t-shirts being thrust into the air for lucky guests to grab. See you Friday!
