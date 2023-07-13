Dave Osero and Amery Band Boosters are excited about new trailer and future plans
Call it the limousine of instrument excursion. From here on out, the Amery band’s equipment will be riding in style.
Attendees of the Columbia Heights Parade may have noticed a fresh set of wheels on the outro-end of the Amery High School marching band. This parade served as the debut of the new Amery Band Trailer, a project that was funded, assembled, and donated to the school district through the efforts of the Amery Band Boosters.
The trailer is equipped with several updated amenities and a significant increase in storage space, with ability to store the marching band’s entire ensemble of equipment. Many more features are on the horizon for the trailer, including uniform storage, percussion cabinetry, and an all-new annual sponsorship program.
Band Booster Vice President Dave Osero outlined the development of the trailer, starting with initial discussions in the summer of 2022. Until now, the band has relied on a red horse trailer for instrument transportation that has been in use since the early 1980s. “It was time to upgrade. We put a budget in place and started to search for the trailer last fall. And we found this trailer this spring. Brand new, all aluminum. It should last the band, hopefully, as many years as the horse trailer.”
The annual sponsorship program was an idea thoroughly researched by Osero, inspired by both local and national marching bands. “Cumberland’s main fundraiser for their band is sponsorship on their trailer. So, we were aware of that, but I have spent hours online and researched 20 to 30 other bands across the US and their sponsorship platforms to try and bring something together that fits our need here.”
The new program will be tiered by levels of sponsorship, with higher levels sporting larger logos on the two front surfaces of the trailer. The trailer will be pulled behind the marching band at all upcoming parades. The Boosters hope to give their sponsors as much publicity and recognition as possible. “We’re also looking to include links and listings on Facebook pages and band websites to help promote the sponsors.”
The Boosters hope to send out further details for local sponsors in the coming weeks. Osero is hopeful the funds devoted to the trailer will soon be earned back through sponsorships. “Moving forward with this whole thing without complete sponsorship yet is one of the big hurdles. It’s investing funds, knowing that it’ll give us a chance to market who we are and do some fundraising for the band that will offset the trailer costs and will help the band in the long run.”
The trailer includes some stylish decals, including a familiar tune. “The musical notes are the first line of ‘On Wisconsin,’ or the school song, ‘On With Amery.’” The trailer also sports the new Band Boosters logo, which will be used in marketing, online branding, and other promotional material.
Osero recalled the initial reactions of the students to the trailer as one of the most rewarding parts of the project. “It was refreshing to see the excitement on the kids’ faces.” He predicts that their appreciation of the trailer will further multiply as the interior continues to be furnished. “They’re currently carrying the uniforms on the bus. I anticipate when the day comes that we can roll racks up into the trailer with all the uniforms on it, there will be even more excitement.”
Once the cost of the trailer has been offset, the funds raised from sponsorships will go towards the band’s other programs. “Every four years, the band goes on a large trip. That’s where some of that money would go, to help offset the cost of each of the kids.” The band’s more traditional fundraising efforts will still be pursued and will pop up throughout the year. “This summer, there will be a couple of car washes out at Slumberland. Butter Braids will come out in the fall.” Osero also mentioned the possibility of a more large-scale fundraising program in the future. “We are also looking at a larger organized fundraiser from an outside source, like a lot of other clubs are doing, to try and see if we can eliminate the need for a bunch of small fundraisers.”
The duties and efforts of the Band Boosters have changed in scope dramatically over the years. Where the group would previously focus solely on the band’s quadrennial trip, they now cover a range of activities and funding efforts. “Now we’re doing metronomes for incoming students, shirts, trying to offset instrument costs, whatever. We’re just trying to find ways to keep kids involved.” Parents who are interested in joining this group are encouraged to reach out. “We will always be looking for more help in the Band Boosters. Our annual meeting will be coming up in September. There’ll be stuff going out to the parents as far as getting involved.”
The Band Boosters’ range of involvement has expanded even further with the recent inclusion of the middle school. “One of the things that we have done as a Band Boosters program has opened the parental involvement to the Cadet band. It’s historically been just at a high school level. We hope to use this trailer for Cadet band parades as well.”
Potential sponsors who are interested in learning more about the program can contact the Boosters online. “The best place is the Amery Band Boosters Facebook page. They can send a message there.” In the following weeks, more information for sponsors will be sent out. “We’re just trying to finalize those plans.”
As a band alumni and father of a current marching band member, Osero is excited to turn more eyes and ears towards the band. “It’s kind of a passion project for me. Music is important for our kids, and the more we promote what the band is doing, the better.”
