The new Wisconsin Rustic Road guide shows the beauty of unique Wisconsin roads, including several in Polk County.
The Rustic Roads program was created over 40 years ago to provide hikers, bicyclists and motorists an opportunity to leisurely travel through the state's scenic countryside.
Closest to Amery is Polk County’s Rustic Road #R-28. It runs on Mains Crossing (Old Highway 8), beginning at the intersection of County H, extending east to County D. With a length of 5.2 miles, it has paved and gravel portions passing the Apple River County Park and crossing the Apple River. According to the Rustic Road guide, “R-28 is characterized by pleasant views of deciduous forests and open farmland. Located along the route are three small churches, two cemeteries and the Apple River Town Hall.”
Available in print or online, Rustic Roads guides helps travelers explore Wisconsin
Governor Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that a new Rustic Road guide that offers 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery is available in print and online.
The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is in northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads near the site of a former rail depot, two state trails and a wildlife area.
“Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads show us the lakes that glaciers left behind and the bluffs they left untouched. They span our forests and tour our diverse agricultural heritage,” Governor Evers said. “This program, which began in Taylor County in 1975, continues to grow thanks to local participation and a neighborly instinct to share some hidden gems for no other reason than to bring people joy.”
With the addition of Rustic Road 123, the program now highlights approximately 740 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads.
“Almost every county in Wisconsin has designated a Rustic Road through our unique local-state partnership dedicated to providing recreational
