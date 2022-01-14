The legs that just won’t quit, those of Amery’s most famous runner Alicia Monson, have conquered their first win as a pro.
Amery’s hometown Olympic hero is quickly becoming one of the nation’s top distance runners and she shined in the San Diego sun at the USATF Cross-Country Championships January 8 held in Mission Bay Park. The USATF Cross Country Championships are the first stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit.
23-year-old, 10,000-meter Olympic runner Monson won with a time of 34:01, finishing 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Weini Kelati in the 10K race. It was her first cross-country title.
“This was my first win as a pro actually and also my first national title,” Monson said during the USATF.TV broadcast. “It was a pretty big day for me.”
Monson’s mother Beth and sister Lydia were there cheering her on during the big race. The rest of her family celebrated the exciting win in Wisconsin.
Monson runs for “On Athletics Club” out of Boulder CO.
