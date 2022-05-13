The Amery City Council now has one of its two vacant seats filled. The newest Alderperson for Wards 1 and 2 is Mike Manor, a resident of Arlington Avenue.
Manor was nominated by Mayor Chad Leonard during the May 4, 2022 council meeting. He has been a resident of Amery for eight years. “He comes with a wealth of experience and I think he would be a great addition to the council,” Leonard said.
Leonard said he and Manor had had an extensive conversation and he felt comfortable adding Manor him to city government.
Manor shared a bit about himself with the council. He said was in the meat business since he was 23 years old, starting in southern Wisconsin. After several years, he started his own company, which he ran for 23 years, managing a full staff. Manor retired five years ago, a few years after moving to Amery.
“I sold off my business and now I do some fishing and play with my grandkids,” he said.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom said, “Those sound like good qualifications to me.”
After council member Tim Strohbucsh moved to approve Leonard’s nomination of Manor and it was seconded, the City Council unanimously approved. City Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen swore him in, and he immediately joined the council podium.
The City of Amery is divided into five wards, which make up two aldermanic districts. Alder 1 is comprised of Wards 1 and 2. Alder 2 is comprised of Wards 3, 4, 5.
There is still an open spot for the position of Alderperson At-Large, which means you can live anywhere within the City of Amery to serve the position, not just one section of town. Leonard said he was not ready during May’s meeting to make a nomination for that seat, but was hoping to have a nomination for the next meeting of the city council, which will take place June, 1, 2022.
