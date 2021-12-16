Many changes in the city of Amery over the past year have kept the Amery Community Club quite busy. During their traditional December “Changing of the Guard”, the torch was passed to a new leader. Outgoing President Tom Hartmann bid adieu to year filled with the effects of COVID and road construction. He welcomed the newest “Red Coat”, President, Tony Meyers to the position.
Sitting alongside Meyers on the Board of Directors is April Ziemer Treasurer/President-Elect, Shawn Doerfler Secretary, Tom Hartmann Past-President and newest member, Director Troy Keller.
When COVID-19 made its debut in 2020, in-person meetings of the Community Club were put on hold but resumed in March 2021. Board members understand some members may not feel comfortable gathering yet, but for those who would like to, meetings take place the second Monday of each month. Members should watch for updates through their emails on times and locations.
The Community Club is looking for members to join a few of their committees. New faces and fresh ideas are always welcome to help plan local events.
The Amery Community Club is excited about all of the new businesses that have recently joined the community, as well as exciting relocations of some of the city’s existing businesses.
If you are not a Community Club member and are thinking about joining, keep in mind that your first year of membership is completely free.
Community Club is a great opportunity for networking. Not only does it allow you the ability to participate in decisions that will affect your community’s future, membership makes you a part of creating and encouraging a strong local economy to keep our business and community moving forward.
Members are given opportunities for targeted, effective and affordable advertising as well.
If you are a Community Club member who is interested in joining one of the group’s committees or you are someone who would like to learn more about joining, please feel free to reach out to a member of the board.
Tony Meyers: TMeyers@midwestone.com
April Ziemer: editor@theameryfreepress.com
Shawn Doerfler: doerflers@amerysd.k12.wi.us
Troy Keller: troy@amerychev.com
Tom Hartmann: tomhartmannrealtor@gmail.com
The board recognizes that the community would be where it is without the dedication of past presidents who were committed to the future of Amery, its businesses, residents and visitors. Thank you to all those who have served as President of the Amery Community Club:
1927-29 W.W. Winchester I
1930 R.M. Hauger
1931-34 Dr. C. A. Nelson
1935-41 James L. McGinnis
1942-43 Tom L. Yates
1944-47 Rueben Christianson
1948 J. Edson Davis
1949 Al Kinney
1950 John J. Burman
1951 Ralph Pennington
1952 Elmer H. Nelson
1953 Dr. Haakon Alme
1954 Lester A. Sjobeck
1955 Dr. P.H. Satterlund
1956 Chuck Dean
1957 Dr. Jack Larsen
1958 Robert J. Williamson
1959 Harold Micheal
1960 Robert Harkness
1961 Dr. R. L. Whitlark
1962 George Griffin
1963 James Austin
1964 Erwin Danielson
1965 Wayne Hanson
1966 Joe Scheier
1967 Dr. Don Nelson
1968 Dr. William Byrne
1969 Don Paul Novitzke
1970 Clarence Enneking
1971 John Mertz
1972 Lester Gullickson
1973 John K. Stoll
1974 Dan Byrnes
1975 Al Ryser
1976 Dr. Darold Niccum
1977 Robert H. Rasmussen
1978 Jim Adams
1979 Dave Park
1980 Dennis John
1981 Henry Snyder
1982 Duane Luehman
1983 Bruce Johnson
1984 Ray Norsted
1985 Dan Lien
1986 Vern Peterson
1987 Dr. Dick Schutte
1988 Jon Buss
1989 Dr. Terry Christopherson
1990 Larry Loverude
1991 Mike Ginter
1992 Bob Johansen
1993 Paul Isakson
1994 Dan Draxler
1995 Stan Koppinger
1996 Diean Schramski
1997 Nora Schaefer
1998 Matt Johnson
1999 Ray Klopotek
2000 Mike Hafele
2001 Chuck Williamson
2002 Neil Isakson
2003 David Erspamer
2004 Dr. David Clausen
2005 Bart Bergen
2006 Vanessa Donahue
2007 Gary Taxdahl
2008 Stephen V. Schiell
2009 Brian Byrnes
2010 Tom Bensen
2011 Ed White
2012 Oralee Schock
2013 Sally Klevgard
2014 Ed Flanum
2015 Larry Coleman
2016 Tom Van Someren
2017 Dan Young
2018 Shari Overby
2019 Cheryl Meyer
2020 Denis Carteron
2021 Tom Hartmann
