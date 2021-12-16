Tony Meyers

L-R: Director Troy Keller, Past President Tom Hartmann, President Tony Meyers, Treasurer/President-Elect April Ziemer. Missing from photo Secretary Shawn Doerfler.

Many changes in the city of Amery over the past year have kept the Amery Community Club quite busy. During their traditional December “Changing of the Guard”, the torch was passed to a new leader. Outgoing President Tom Hartmann bid adieu to year filled with the effects of COVID and road construction. He welcomed the newest “Red Coat”, President, Tony Meyers to the position.

Sitting alongside Meyers on the Board of Directors is April Ziemer Treasurer/President-Elect, Shawn Doerfler Secretary, Tom Hartmann Past-President and newest member, Director Troy Keller.

When COVID-19 made its debut in 2020, in-person meetings of the Community Club were put on hold but resumed in March 2021. Board members understand some members may not feel comfortable gathering yet, but for those who would like to, meetings take place the second Monday of each month. Members should watch for updates through their emails on times and locations.

The Community Club is looking for members to join a few of their committees. New faces and fresh ideas are always welcome to help plan local events.

The Amery Community Club is excited about all of the new businesses that have recently joined the community, as well as exciting relocations of some of the city’s existing businesses.

If you are not a Community Club member and are thinking about joining, keep in mind that your first year of membership is completely free.

Community Club is a great opportunity for networking. Not only does it allow you the ability to participate in decisions that will affect your community’s future, membership makes you a part of creating and encouraging a strong local economy to keep our business and community moving forward.

Members are given opportunities for targeted, effective and affordable advertising as well.

If you are a Community Club member who is interested in joining one of the group’s committees or you are someone who would like to learn more about joining, please feel free to reach out to a member of the board.

Tony Meyers: TMeyers@midwestone.com

April Ziemer: editor@theameryfreepress.com

Shawn Doerfler: doerflers@amerysd.k12.wi.us

Troy Keller: troy@amerychev.com

Tom Hartmann: tomhartmannrealtor@gmail.com

The board recognizes that the community would be where it is without the dedication of past presidents who were committed to the future of Amery, its businesses, residents and visitors. Thank you to all those who have served as President of the Amery Community Club:

1927-29 W.W. Winchester I

1930 R.M. Hauger

1931-34 Dr. C. A. Nelson

1935-41 James L. McGinnis

1942-43 Tom L. Yates

1944-47 Rueben Christianson

1948 J. Edson Davis

1949 Al Kinney

1950 John J. Burman

1951 Ralph Pennington

1952 Elmer H. Nelson

1953 Dr. Haakon Alme

1954 Lester A. Sjobeck

1955 Dr. P.H. Satterlund

1956 Chuck Dean

1957 Dr. Jack Larsen

1958 Robert J. Williamson

1959 Harold Micheal

1960 Robert Harkness

1961 Dr. R. L. Whitlark

1962 George Griffin

1963 James Austin

1964 Erwin Danielson

1965 Wayne Hanson

1966 Joe Scheier

1967 Dr. Don Nelson

1968 Dr. William Byrne

1969 Don Paul Novitzke

1970 Clarence Enneking

1971 John Mertz

1972 Lester Gullickson

1973 John K. Stoll

1974 Dan Byrnes

1975 Al Ryser

1976 Dr. Darold Niccum

1977 Robert H. Rasmussen

1978 Jim Adams

1979 Dave Park

1980 Dennis John

1981 Henry Snyder

1982 Duane Luehman

1983 Bruce Johnson

1984 Ray Norsted

1985 Dan Lien

1986 Vern Peterson

1987 Dr. Dick Schutte

1988 Jon Buss

1989 Dr. Terry Christopherson

1990 Larry Loverude

1991 Mike Ginter

1992 Bob Johansen

1993 Paul Isakson

1994 Dan Draxler

1995 Stan Koppinger

1996 Diean Schramski

1997 Nora Schaefer

1998 Matt Johnson

1999 Ray Klopotek

2000 Mike Hafele

2001 Chuck Williamson

2002 Neil Isakson

2003 David Erspamer

2004 Dr. David Clausen

2005 Bart Bergen

2006 Vanessa Donahue

2007 Gary Taxdahl

2008 Stephen V. Schiell

2009 Brian Byrnes

2010 Tom Bensen

2011 Ed White

2012 Oralee Schock

2013 Sally Klevgard

2014 Ed Flanum

2015 Larry Coleman

2016 Tom Van Someren

2017 Dan Young

2018 Shari Overby

2019 Cheryl Meyer

2020 Denis Carteron

2021 Tom Hartmann

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.