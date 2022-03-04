Parents of Lien Elementary students know a heart-warming part of their child’s day at Lien Elementary is hearing Principal Cheryl Meyer share the words, “It is your day, make it a great one.” Meyer will soon be spending her days outside of Lien, as she announced her retirement at the most recent meeting of Amery’s Board of Education.
Another long-time educator, Middle School Family & Consumer Education Teacher Katherine Vincent, announced her retirement. She has been in education for 34 years, 21 of those were spent in Amery.
Custodian Steven Norlander’s retirement was also approved.
In other personnel action, the board approved New Employee/Athletic Contracts for Amber Glaser, Paraeducator; Zachary Severson, JV Boys Golf Coach; Haley Tiberg, School Nutrition, Denise Vaughn, Clubhouse Assistant Teacher and Cheryl Weeks, Clubhouse Assistant Teacher.
Resignations were approved for Lyndsey Edwards, School Nutrition; Brian Johnson, Bus Driver and Tanya Julson, Varsity Boys Tennis Coach.
In other business, the Board reviewed the Return to School Plan. District Administrator Shawn Doerfler shared there had been a total of three staff COVID cases from January 29-February 4. There were 10 cases of student COVID during those dates.
From February 5-11, there had been two student COVID cases and no staff COVID cases.
From September 1, 2021 through February 11, 2022, there have been a total of 300 COVID cases, with 58 being staff members and 242 being students.
Although the substitute teacher shortage is not affecting the district as adversely as it was in previous months, the Board took a look at options for keeping substitute teachers. Doerfler shared Amery pays substitute teachers $125 a day. The districts of Clayton, Clear Lake and St. Croix Central pay the same amount, while paying less than Amery are Turtle Lake at $100 per day and Prairie Farm at $115 per day. Paying slightly higher than Amery are Luck and St. Croix Falls at $129 per day. The School District of Unity is sitting at $135 a day and New Richmond is paying $150 per day.
Options brought up for Amery included increasing to $130 a day, offering free lunch to certified staff subs, a signing bonus of $250 for brand new subs, a referral bonus of $150 given after 15 full days of subbing and a bonus of $100 for every 20 full days of subbing.
Support staff subbing suggestions included similar bonuses, but because they are paid hourly, a bonus of $100 for every 160 hours worked as opposed to a number of days of subbing.
“If we are looking at addressing the sub situation to make sure we have classrooms covered, we are no longer in that position, at least we are not today. We could be next week or next month, I don’t know, but there is also value in rewarding subs in the way they would be rewarded here,” said Doerfler.
He expressed caution to the Board on taking action at that moment as he felt they should “cost it out” and see what the cost would be to the district.
Board member Char Glenna inquired about contracting substitutes and Doerfler said he wasn’t sure if that would increase the sub pool. “I can rest assured that if you contracted subs in, you would probably have the same people you ordinarily have in, but here is the irony; some folks have said to us they would like to be contracted as subs so they know they can come each and every day Monday through Friday, but have also said to us right after that, ‘but I don’t want to go to the elementary school or I don’t want to go to the high school.’ Contracting you as a sub, you are coming to the district each and every day and you are going to be assigned where you are going to go. I don’t know it would be a fair way to go and say, ‘You’re contracting me, but I get to pick where I am subbing.’ If you are in-you’re in,” said Doerfler.
Glenna said people that applied to be under contract would have to understand they go where they are needed.
Doerfler said the goal is to increase the sub pool, but he was unsure of how without significantly increasing the pay to where Hudson is at $200. “I don’t think it would be wise to do that either. We are not Hudson,” he said.
“We do not have the same budget that Hudson does,” added Glenna.
Doerfler said, “No. No we don’t. They are competing with the Cities where sub rates probably are $200.”
Board President Keith Anderson said it is hard to do a change like this when they are mid-stream in their budget. The rest of the Board agreed and decided to look more closely at numbers and revisit the topic in the future.
