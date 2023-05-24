The ‘Boys of Summer’ honor the boys of self-sacrifice. The Minnesota Twins are carrying on their tradition of selecting veterans, both men and woman, to raise the flag during home games. Amery’s WWII vet Ross Smith recently had the honor, joined by his wife Gerri and members of the Amery VFW and American Legion, including Commander Mark Starsky (pictured above).
The United States will remain the home of the free because of brave veterans including the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II between 1939 and 1945.
The men and women who fought and won the great conflict are now in their 90s or older. Amery is home to a few of them, including Milt Johnson and Ross Smith.
As we enter the fifth month of the year, it is the anniversary of crucial dates concerning the end of the Second World War.
WWII saw two surrender signings. The first was May 7, 1945, when German Col. Gen. Alfred Jodl signed Germany's surrender on all fronts in Reims, France.
The second signing - insisted upon by Soviet Premier Josef Stalin - was by German Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel the next day in Berlin.
Jodl and Keitel were later found guilty of war crimes by the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany, and both were subsequently executed.
May 8, 1945 - known as Victory in Europe Day or V-E Day - celebrations erupted around the world to mark the end of World War II in Europe.
V-E Day marked the end of most of the fighting in Europe, where tens of millions of service members and civilians were killed since the start of hostilities
The conflict began in 1939, when Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland. Among the dead were about 6 million Jews who were murdered by Nazi Germany.
Some 250,000 U.S. troops were also killed in the fighting in the European theater.
After the many deaths during the war in Europe, V-E Day was cause for worldwide celebration.
Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of New York, New Orleans, London, and cities in Canada, Australia and other Allied nations. There was also a massive celebration in Paris. U.S. forces participated in the celebrations in France, a nation that had borne much of the brunt of the fighting. The Soviets celebrated their own "Victory Day" May 9.
President Harry S. Truman announced V-E Day to the American people, saying in a radio address:
"Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band. Let us not forget, my fellow Americans, the sorrow and the heartache, which today abide in the homes of so many of our neighbors - neighbors whose most priceless possession has been rendered as a sacrifice to redeem our liberty."
Although fighting ended in Europe, it continued in the Pacific, where U.S. and Allied forces fought the Japanese in Okinawa, the Philippines and other places. The areas of Western Europe liberated by Allied forces would become thriving democracies, while those liberated in the East would be occupied for decades by Soviet forces.
Today, memorials around the world mark the events of V-E Day and World War II and honor those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice, including the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
Thank you to Ross Smith, Milton Johnson, other WWII veterans and all of our veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.