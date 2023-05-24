Ross Smith

The ‘Boys of Summer’ honor the boys of self-sacrifice. The Minnesota Twins are carrying on their tradition of selecting veterans, both men and woman, to raise the flag during home games. Amery’s WWII vet Ross Smith recently had the honor, joined by his wife Gerri and members of the Amery VFW and American Legion, including Commander Mark Starsky (pictured above).

The United States will remain the home of the free because of brave veterans including the 16 million Americans who fought in World War II between 1939 and 1945. 

The men and women who fought and won the great conflict are now in their 90s or older. Amery is home to a few of them, including Milt Johnson and Ross Smith. 

