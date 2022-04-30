Sunday May 1 will see the observance of two occasions: National Loyalty Day and May Day. While both have been around for quite some time, many know very little about the history of either day.
National Loyalty Day
Offering an occasion to celebrate American freedoms and to pledge allegiance once again to the United States of America, Loyalty Day is observed each year on May 1.
Loyalty Day began as Americanization Day May 1st, 1921 as a way to oppose International Workers Day, a celebration observed the same day by socialists and Communists. It was first recognized by U.S. Congress in 1955 and they inaugurated Loyalty Day as a U.S. holiday in 1958. President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the first Loyalty Day proclamation and each year since, every president has made an official proclamation to recognize the day, and many communities hold ceremonies and conduct parades.
Last year President Joe Biden said the following in his proclamation:
“On Loyalty Day, we celebrate our allegiance to the project of this great Nation and the democratic ideals woven into the fabric of our Constitution. As Americans, we do not command loyalty, but seek to earn it through our actions — including by living up to the principles enshrined in our Constitution and respecting the will of the people as reflected in the democratic process. Drawn together by the promise of equality, freedom, and justice, we are a Nation of shared ideals and strong, resilient people. Here in America, loyalty does not mean fealty to any one leader or political party, nor does it mean unthinking praise or willful ignorance of our shortcomings — it means loyalty to our common ideals, and to one another. It means standing united as one people, even as we cherish our differences and respect dissent.’
“Our country is a diverse tapestry of many cultures, heritages, religions, and languages, brought together around the values and ideals we all share as Americans. Together, we celebrate our differences and draw strength from our common commitment to perfecting our Union. No matter what challenges come our way, our Nation holds strong together — bound by our Constitution and the rule of law, uplifted by individual liberties and promises of justice we have worked hard in each generation to secure and expand, and consecrated by those who have sacrificed to preserve, defend, and care for our Nation.’
“We see loyalty in the members of our Armed Forces, who selflessly serve in harm’s way; in their families, who, in the timeless words of the poet John Milton, “also serve who only stand and wait;” in our educators, who dedicate their lives to nurturing young minds; in our first responders, who put their lives on the line to save others; in all those who have the courage to call out our Nation’s imperfections when we fall short, and who continue to push our society to live up to its founding promise of freedom, justice, and equality for all. May 1 is also International Workers’ Day, and we honor the workers whose service and sacrifice has helped turn the tide against the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day, we show our gratitude to our essential workers — and to all of the workers who have organized and fought to improve our Nation and create a fairer and more just society for all.’
“To acknowledge the American ethos of patriotism and the sacrifices so many of our fellow citizens have made, the Congress, by Public Law 85-529, as amended, has designated the 1st day of May each year as Loyalty Day. On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that bind us together and honor all those who have defended our freedom.”
May Day
While in some regions, May Day is a public holiday, in many others it is a day to celebrate spring. Celebrated on May 1, many European cultures have a day filled with dances, singing, and cake.
May Day’s history was rooted in agriculture. Springtime festivities filled with song and dance celebrated the sown fields starting to sprout. Cattle were driven to pasture, special bonfires were lit, and doors of houses as well as livestock were decorated with yellow May flowers.
May Day has a long history in England, eventually transferring to America. Children would dance around the Maypole holding onto colorful ribbons. People would “bring in the May” by gathering wildflowers to make May baskets.
In 1889, May Day was chosen as the date for International Workers' Day by the socialists and communists of the Second International, as well as anarchists, labor activists, and leftists in general around the world, to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago and the struggle for an eight-hour working day. International Workers' Day is also called "May Day", but it is a different celebration from the traditional May Day.
What does May Day have to do with the international distress call, "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday?” Nothing, as it turns out. The code was invented in 1923 by an airport radio officer in London. Challenged to come up with a word that would be easily understood by pilots and ground staff in case of an emergency, Frederick Mockford coined the word "mayday" because it sounded like "m'aider," a shortened version of the French term for " come and help me."
