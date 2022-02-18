Marty Rimestad is a familiar name to many Amery residents. As his role of physician, he might have delivered your baby, been a baby he delivered, helped to cure your illness, or comforted you in a crisis. He was a man you trusted with your life.
Marty was forced to retire a few years earlier than he planned, due to the development of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a condition somewhat like Parkinson’s. PSP affects brain cells that control balance, walking, coordination, eye movement, speech, swallowing, and thinking. Although research is ongoing, no known cause nor cure have been reached. So far, Marty has outlived many with this condition. He credits “Grace, Family, Faith, Friends, and…Art!
Some seven years ago, local artist, Gregg Rochester, connected with Marty while Marty’s wife, Wanda, was teaching high school French. She solicited assistance from others to take him to medical appointments, check in on him, or just spend some time with him while she concentrated on her work. Gregg drove Marty to appointments and the two experienced a developing friendship while enjoying a weekly lunch. It was on one of these outings that the idea was hatched to offer Marty some art lessons. An avid outdoorsman, Marty loved to fish and hunt. His condition began limiting these activities. Rochester thought that painting outdoor landscapes might help Marty stay involved with the outdoors as well as giving him an activity that he could excel in despite his narrowing abilities. It also gave Marty something to look forward to.
So, each week, Gregg would pick Marty up, drive him to his home/art studio, where the two would have lunch (prepared by Gregg’s wife, Zoe’) followed by a painting session for a few hours. Marty was instructed step by step, while listening to the music he loves (classic rock). After a couple months, his first painting was complete, a woodland landscape depicting his property near lake Wapo. In time, the painting sessions moved to Marty’s home, as he was no longer able to walk safely.
Since his lessons began, Marty has completed ten paintings of various sizes and subjects, some inspired by his wife, Wanda’s brilliant photographs. It is easy to see Marty’s love of nature through his colorful work. Friends and family have admired his paintings and have often requested prints. Marty delights in thisinterest from others and was easily persuaded to have a showing of his work. Although COVID has delayed the show’s development, it has been decided to proceed, and his church, Our Savior’s Lutheran (Pastor Keith Ruehlow) has welcomed the idea to provide the venue. Marty’s show will be held on Sunday, February 27, from 1:00-3:00 PM in the fellowship hall. (217 Deronda Street, Amery, WI). Many of his paintings will be available (in print form) for sale, with proceeds going to the PSP organization and Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. All guests are asked to wear masks.
