Amery Police Chief Tom Marson has announced his retirement. Marson has served the City of Amery for over thirty seven years.
Marson first joined the Amery Police Department in 1985. He was promoted to Chief in January 2003.
Amery Police Chief Tom Marson has announced his retirement. Marson has served the City of Amery for over thirty seven years.
Marson first joined the Amery Police Department in 1985. He was promoted to Chief in January 2003.
His last day is slated for September 6, 2022.
Officer Jason Hickok was recently promoted to Lieutenant. He will be introduced to the Council and the public during the July 20 Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 5:00 p.m. The Council will start discussion about the plan moving forward now that Marson has announced his retirement. Amery City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said, “We realize the task of replacing him will need to be reviewed carefully. We want to fill the position with someone who will honorably serve the Department like Chief, Tom Marson has.”
