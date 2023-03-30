Because of the amazing journey which saw Gary Solum serving people in many communities, another will soon have a priceless piece of Solum’s history in their hands.
If you checked Solum’s DNA, you would find deeply ingrained into his make-up, is a love for family, farming and giving back.
Past District Governor, Lion Gary Solum has been busy this winter creating a pin board of many Lions pins he has collected during his Lions years from 1959 to 2023. With the help of his daughter, Julie Shortess, they have created a wooden board shaped like the state of Wisconsin and covered it with the pins from local, state and national Lions members and clubs.
During Solum’s 64 years as a lion, he has taken part in many Lion’s projects for the Turtle Lake Club, the District 27-E1 clubs and the State of Wisconsin Lions Association.
The pin board project will be given by the Turtle Lake Lions Club as a raffle gift to the District 27-E1 Lions at their annual spring convention to be held in Chippewa Falls March 31-April 3.
Solum grew up on a Deer Park Farm. He met a pretty girl on the school bus who would eventually become his wife, Dori. He graduated with the Amery High School Class of 1955. He has fond memories of trips with G.E. Niccum and many other shenanigans in Amery.
Solum attended college in River Falls and landed his first job as an Ag instructor at Turtle Lake High School. Meanwhile, D.K. Lien gave Dori a job in Amery.
It was Gary’s job at Turtle Lake that led him to the Lion’s Club. Gary shared, “The Superintendent said, ‘We have Lion’s tonight, would you like to come?’ Well what was I supposed to say? I joined the Lion’s!”
Although Gary eventually left his job with Turtle Lake Schools to take a position of Adult Farm instructor at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, where he worked with 435 farmers throughout his career, he stayed in Turtle Lake and with the Lion’s Club.
Dori shared when Gary took the job as Adult Farm instructor, she was scared because Gary told her she needed to provide treats to the farmers, and she felt she was a horrible baker.
She felt much more comfortable as Gary’s sidekick for his Lion’s adventures.
Gary’s time in the Lion’s saw him taking trips, working with the Deer Hide program, implementing the local Lion’s memorial program, delivering fruit baskets, and in 1980 being instrumental in the formation of the Amery Lion’s Club.
Over the years, Solum has worked with projects varying from Christmas lights in the park, taking seniors from elderly housing to see fall colors and holiday lights, chairing the Turtle Lake Fair committee for 42 years, as well as volunteering with the American Legion, FFA Alumni and Parkview Methodist Church.
He was State Ag President and in 1995 and he spent a month in the Ukraine with Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance to help bring agriculture education to farmers.
“It has been my greatest joy to give back,” Gary said.
He has been a fine example to his daughter Julie and son Eric as well as his two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Gary and Dori are now living in Amery and they look forward to making more appearances at Amery Lion’s Club meetings. When asked why his Lion’s career has been so important to him, he replied, “Do you know what their motto is?” Then, with a huge smile he answered his own question by saying, “We serve.”
With a glimmer in her eyes Dori nodded her head in agreement, glanced toward her husband and said, “I think that motto is actually the sum and total of who Gary is.”
