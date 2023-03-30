Solums

Bequeathing memories: Gary and Dori Solum will be giving away pieces of a long history with the Lion’s Club, but the good times will stay with them forever. 

Because of the amazing journey which saw Gary Solum serving people in many communities, another will soon have a priceless piece of Solum’s history in their hands.

If you checked Solum’s DNA, you would find deeply ingrained into his make-up, is a love for family, farming and giving back.

