Hula skirts were not required, but having a sweet tooth came in handy at a recent luau fundraiser for Kinship of Polk County. The organization believes mentors help kids connect to their community. At the fundraiser, it was community members who showed their commitment to the program. Final numbers were not in by press time, but were sitting at over $60,000 raised.
Kinship’s annual fundraiser was held this year at The Gables of Turtle Lake. Businesses and individuals came out to show support for the program and sponsors from all over Polk County donated to the event. Games and a silent auction were held, but the real showstopper was the funds raised during the event’s dessert auction.
An auctioneer facilitated a friendly bidding war as guests vied for a variety of tasty treats. One cake alone sold to Cahill Studios for $3,200. Many of the delectable confections sold around the two-thousand-dollar range. The attendees jovially bid and outbid one another for their chance to have first pick at the treat table. Although participants were ambitious in trying to be the first to get their hands on the sweets, their main goal was to donate to a cause near and dear to their hearts.
Kinship of Polk County believes in kids and their ability to become successful and happy adults. Kinship is a non-profit mentoring agency for children ages 5-18 and has been in existence and changing lives since 1980. Kinship kids are young people who would benefit from the extra support, encouragement, and consistent friendship a mentor can provide. Kinship mentors are people who are willing and able to invest in such a friendship with a child or young person in need.
Kinship kids are matched with mentors whom the program believes will be a good fit together. Mentors are men and women who come from all walks of life. They can be young or old, married or single. According to the program’s website, “Helping children meet the challenges of growing up is the goal of Kinship of Polk County. Many children are growing up without adequate adult support. To grow into healthy, productive members of the community, these children need additional adult companionship, guidance and understanding. A Kinship mentor can help fulfill those needs. Being a friend, listening and sharing; it all adds up to a human investment in the future of a child who knows someone took the time to care.”
A Kinship match from Clear Lake spoke at the event. Through happy tears they described how their match of over ten years has seen them support each other through many life challenges and created a life-long bond.
The Kinship program organizes different events for the mentor and mentee to attend throughout the year. They have held pizza parties, visited Valley Fair, participated in Bass Masters Fishing, and cheered on the St. Paul Saints at a home game.
It takes more than dollars to continue the success of Kinship of Polk County. Mentors are constantly needed as kids wait to be matched.
There are two mentoring options for people who have the time and guidance to share. In the Traditional Community Based Mentoring Program, a Kinship match meets three or four times a month to do things together. This can be fishing, cooking, gardening, working on a project, or any other activity they both enjoy.
In the School Mentoring Program, a mentor meets at school with their Kinship kid once a week at a regularly set day and time for 30 minutes. During this time, the match might read a story together, play a game, do a craft or just sit and talk.
Most mentors would agree they feel like they get just as much, if not more, out of the time spent with their Kinship kid, than the mentee. Josh Shipp, who went from being a troubled child to an accomplished adult advocating for children has said, “Every kid is one caring adult from being a success story.”
If you believe that you have the time or guidance to lend to a Kinship kid that awaits a match, please visit www.Polkkinship.org or call 715-405-3900.
