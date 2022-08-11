Hula skirts were not required, but having a sweet tooth came in handy at a recent luau fundraiser for Kinship of Polk County. The organization believes mentors help kids connect to their community. At the fundraiser, it was community members who showed their commitment to the program. Final numbers were not in by press time, but were sitting at over $60,000 raised.

Kinship’s annual fundraiser was held this year at The Gables of Turtle Lake. Businesses and individuals came out to show support for the program and sponsors from all over Polk County donated to the event. Games and a silent auction were held, but the real showstopper was the funds raised during the event’s dessert auction.

