As Kermit the Frog once said, “It’s not easy being green.” But there is one day of year where it’s great to be green-March 17.
If you’re lucky enough to be Irish — you’re lucky enough! One in every 10 Americans is lucky enough to claim Irish ancestry. The U.S. Census Bureau puts the latest number of Irish-Americans at 31.5 million. That’s more than six times the current population of the Emerald Isle.
It seems like everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, but what U.S. cities actually have the greenest roots? A recent study compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on the size of their Irish population and access to Irish restaurants and pubs.
They also considered the number of St. Patrick’s Day and other Irish cultural events and the number of Irish cultural groups and organizations, such as Irish dance schools, cultural centers, and networking associations.
As spirited as some local communities locally, none of the top 10 results are very close to home, but Madison, WI. does rank number 20, Minneapolis, MN. ranks 42 with St. Paul coming in at number 53. Milwaukee placed number 108.
2022’s Most Irish U.S. Cities
Rank City
1 Boston, MA
2 Chicago, IL
3 New York, NY
4 Pittsburgh, PA
5 Naperville, IL
6 Philadelphia, PA
7 Denver, CO
8 Spokane, WA
9 Syracuse, NY
10 Worcester, MA
2022’s Least Irish U.S. Cities
Rank City
191 Salinas, CA
192 Moreno Valley, CA
193 Pomona, CA
194 Miramar, FL
195 Paterson, NJ
196 Newark, NJ
197 Santa Ana, CA
198 Brownsville, TX
199 Laredo, TX
200 Hialeah, FL
It’s no surprise that Boston continues to rank as the No. 1 Irish city. The Irish masses started arriving in Massachusetts after a blight hit the Emerald Isle’s potato crop in 1845. Today, Irish-Americans make up over 20% — or nearly 1 million — of the metro area’s population.
Chicago rose to the No. 2 spot in the ranking by holding the most Irish community events, 143 total. That's nearly three times as many as in New York, the city ranked at number three.
New York does hold the country’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade where you can expect to see a six-hour-long line of Irish dancers, bagpipers, and jugglers.
As far as Irish go in Wisconsin, most came to the state between 1840 and 1860. They were the largest English-speaking group to settle in the state. Though fewer in number than some other ethnic groups, the Irish population in Wisconsin increased during the 1845-1855 potato Famine emigration from Ireland.
Most Irish from the East Coast came by way of steamboat through the Great Lakes to Milwaukee, then by oxen team and wagon to their destination. Some Irish came overland by prairie schooner across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois to reach Wisconsin Territory.
According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Irish immigrants moved frequently from state to state before locating available land for farming in Wisconsin.
Irish communities and some rural farming settlements sent representatives to the first great St. Patrick's Day parade in Milwaukee on March 17, 1843, sponsored by Milwaukee's Roman Catholic Church. The Irish of the "Bloody Third" Ward, a district in Milwaukee known for its immigrant brawls, were well represented. The Milwaukee Sentinel reported that delegations with banners hailed from localities such as Mineral Point, Madison, Watertown, Geneva, Kenosha, Racine, Franklin, Muskego, Waukesha, Pewaukee, and Cedarburg.
In 1860, Wisconsin's Irish population numbered 49,961; in 1880, 41,907; and in 1900, 23,544. The Irish began to leave Wisconsin in 1860 as German immigrants poured into the state.
Regardless of not having the highest percentage of Irish in living in the state (that medal goes to Massachusetts) Irish roots run deep in the Badger State.
Large St. Paddy’s Day parades take place in New Richmond, Webb Lake, Green Bay, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Madison, to name a few.
New Richmond’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was inspired by Ruth McCabe in 1977. This year’s 45th Annual event will take place at 4p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 on Knowles Avenue.
Finding corned beef and green beer throughout the year can be like searching for a four-leaf clover, but Thursday it will seem as if you have stumbled into a luck-filled field as many local restaurants and bars will be featuring Irish fare.
May Irish luck be with you on St. Patrick’s Day and all through the year or as the old Irish saying goes, “As you slide down the banister of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way.”
