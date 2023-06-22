Is there really anything that Bonita Bartlett’s recipes cannot cure?

To say you want to get in line early to snatch up one of Joel Bartlett’s egg rolls next week from the food truck at Dick’s Market, would be an understatement. Anyone who has tasted the hot and crispy deliciousness crafted by time spent with his late Filipino mother, Benita Bartlett, would understand how they sold out of 400 egg rolls in a little over three hours last year during their fundraiser in memory of Bonita.

