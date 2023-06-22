Is there really anything that Bonita Bartlett’s recipes cannot cure?
To say you want to get in line early to snatch up one of Joel Bartlett’s egg rolls next week from the food truck at Dick’s Market, would be an understatement. Anyone who has tasted the hot and crispy deliciousness crafted by time spent with his late Filipino mother, Benita Bartlett, would understand how they sold out of 400 egg rolls in a little over three hours last year during their fundraiser in memory of Bonita.
Joel is hoping his mother’s recipes cause them to sell out of egg rolls, rice and wontons again this year, with the money raised going toward Alzheimer’s causes. It is the horrible disease that took Benita away, but hopefully her food can make a difference in the battle and maybe someday lead to a cure.
As one of the owners of Amery’s beloved Dairy Bar Café for many years, Benita’s cooking cured many things, from hangovers to broken hearts. To this day she holds a special place in the hearts of many and now there are a few upcoming ways people can honor her memory. The upcoming food truck, golf tournament and Walk to End Alzheimer’s are all ways to join Benita’s family and others who are leading the fight for resources, education and ultimately a cure for the disease.
While in the end, Benita’s memory didn’t work the same way it once did, the memories held in the hearts of those who loved her are still as strong as ever.
Benita was born in 1935 outside Baguio City on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. When she was 19, she met Allan Bartlett, a young American sailor from Minnesota. They married and moved to Minneapolis, but with three young children the couple decided it would be best to move to Amery, where Al had spent time in his younger years during the summer with family members.
Benita was well known for three things: her love for her family, her “Feisty Filipina” attitude and her cooking.
It was the wonderful cooking of her and Al both that led them to purchase the Dairy Bar, along with Benita’s sister-in-law Ruby Lawman. The years at the Dairy Bar saw Benita mending hearts and souls with the food and laughter she provided to all welcomed into the café and treated like family.
After selling the café, Benita and Al enjoyed traveling. After her husband’s passing, Benita stayed busy cooking, playing games, and being active at church. Eventually Benita’s family started noticing changes in her and after some time they received the diagnosis of dementia. For a while Benita was able to live with her daughter Ruby, but eventually she moved into Amery Memory Care.
Benita’s son Joel expressed he and his sister were thankful for help they received from Polk County, but there were still many times they felt lost and struggled deeply with their mother’s situation. They had many questions and didn’t know where to find answers or where to turn for help. During the entire time they were watching their mom slowly fade farther away.
“The more we would try to listen to her as she would try to explain things to us and the more she noticed we were trying hard to listen, the more the frustration would come out,” said Joel.
He said there were so many times his family felt powerless and after Benita’s death he wanted to do something to help others from having to go through some of the things that he and his family went through.
First, he came up with the idea of a golf tournament. “I came up with the golf idea because I love golf. It is my passion. I had experience with golf fundraisers. After going through six years of watching my mom deteriorate, I knew I could put together a golf tournament and raise money to help others,” said Joel.
He explained that he went to Darcy Lorsung, who at the time was the manager of the Amery Golf Club. Lorsung told him the perfect person to speak to would be Mitzi Cwayna Anderson, as she had gone through the same struggle with her father. Joel contacted her and she loved the idea, not only was a commitment to a cause formed, but a friendship was as well.
For a few years they saw the golf tournament do well, but COVID did cause a hit, so Joel came up with another idea to go along with the tournament. It would work well for even those who didn’t golf and was a perfect way to honor his mom.
Joel decided to sell his mom’s egg rolls out of the food trailer at Dick’s Market and it was a smashing success.
When a bunch of Joel’s friends tasted Benita’s egg rolls and fried rice over twenty years ago, they raved about the food. Joel asked his mom if he could have the recipe and she did give it. “I tried it and they were nothing like hers,” Joel said with disgust.
He said when he shared his epic fail with his mother, she asked, “Did you do this?”
He replied, “No, you didn’t tell me to do that.”
In her strong Filipino accent Benita snapped back, “Well, of course you have to do that!”
According to Joel, this went on four or five times. During the next Christmas, Joel and Benita spent two days standing side by side preparing egg rolls. He said after that, things became easier, he made some of his own modifications, but it is still basically his mom’s recipe.
Joel feels the food stand is the greatest way to showcase his mom’s memory, raise funds for Alzheimer’s and spend time with people who are dear to him, as they assist him with the food preparation.
He surely needs the help. This year Joel and his wife Mary are planning to make 500 egg rolls, 700 wontons, white rice and fried rice. With the help of family and friends old and new, the food is bound to go fast Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m.
The 4th Annual Golf2EndAlz Tournament is Friday July 7, 2023 from 9:30-6 p.m.
There are many ways to show your love and support Joel, Mary and Mitzi’s work to end Alzheimer's. You can golf in the tournament, competitively or just for fun. To register, go to: https://forms.gle/DZMoaH39LC1YcF7G9
You can donate through the online link at: http://act.alz.org/goto/2023golf2endalz
Last year, with support, they set a donation record that directly impacted the local community and helped honor the memories of their parents -- Benita Bartlett and Mike Cwayna.
The families invite all to come celebrate, come golf or cheer on the golfers and come honor the collective courage of all caregivers. TEE IT UP to END debilitating dementias.
